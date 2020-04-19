‘Social distancing = Communism’: These are the stupidest protest signs from rallies to reopen

While family members of the elderly and ill are working hard to protect them from coming near COVID-19, supporters of President Donald Trump and Fox News viewers are protesting around the country demanding everything reopen so they can go back to their local bars or golf with their friends.

A large crowd of people who were not socially distancing gathered outside of the Colorado capitol in Denver Sunday:

ADVERTISEMENT

The ignorant signs carried by protesters were reminiscent of the anti-government, tea party protests of 2010, where rally participants held signs reading “get the government out of my Medicare.”

The signs in some areas blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci, the National Health Institute appointed by President Donald Trump, to advise him on the COVID-19 task force. One blasted him by saying he’s not the American president. The person seemed to not understand the elected president was choosing to listen to Fauci.

Signs in Tennessee today: “Fauci is NOT our president” “Trust in Jesus not the New World Order” pic.twitter.com/NoiKI4iI9B — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) April 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Another person held up a sign saying “My Body” with a picture of a mask around it and a slash through it. She had a bandana tied around her neck as if she was using it for a mask. Ironically, Trump doesn’t support the philosophy “my body, my choice.”

Who's gonna explain to her that when she voted for Trump she affirmatively voted against having a choice over her own body and that only a man can really hold up this sign and maintain a modicum of accuracy… pic.twitter.com/MY9MgnGWxi — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) April 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Another protester proclaimed that social-distancing was equal to communism. Communism is a political theory in which all people share in public resources and properties. One could argue that communism would also mean sharing the virus, so social distancing would be the antithesis of that. Another woman proclaimed, “Give me liberty or give me death.” She might get that wish.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sure is weird how these definitely homemade and definitely not astroturfed protests signs look the same, just a coincidence i guess pic.twitter.com/L7tBX2IPJn — metal dot txt (@metaltxt) April 19, 2020

If I learned one thing this week, it's that if you're going to violate a stay-at-home order to protest what you call authoritarianism while holding a sign that says "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death," don't stand outside a Baskin Robbins or Fuddruckers with a Big Gulp in one hand pic.twitter.com/C7980ML4ex — Seth Abramson (@🏠) (@SethAbramson) April 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Another individual pointed out the flaw in the sign “Be Like Sweeden,” where there is a public health system for all citizens along with other policies the right generally refers to as “socialist.” Sweden early on refused to shut down, and until recently, they were fine. Now that their death toll and virus count has increased, they’re pivoting to usher in restrictions.

Right-wingers in the US holding up signs saying "Be Like Sweden!" re #COVID19 might want to consider that Sweden also has universal healthcare, paid sick leave, paid maternity leave, paid parental leave, paid vacations and subsidized daycare and after-school care. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8ELpZiB9X8 — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) April 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see other questionable signs below:

People gathering for Olympia Protest—- pic.twitter.com/DaZjOyKoeC — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) April 19, 2020

What would God’s response be to the “God is the Sovereign Authority” sign at this protest outside the Indiana Governor’s mansion? Gif responses only. #COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/u1mIsTpI9D — Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons (@GuthrieGF) April 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Something about this protest doesn’t feel it was about the coronavirus pandemic at all 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KWcOPGqZPL — The Travelers Club (@TravelersClubSD) April 18, 2020

Lots of protest speakers saying Trump should fire Fauci who they say “made up” the coronavirus. They call him Fascist Fauci pic.twitter.com/HzZBrPuSp7 — James Barragán (@James_Barragan) April 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

If you get infected with #Coronavirus & you die, I doubt you or anyone else will care what your hair looks like. This is a woman from today’s protest in WI. Just dumb. pic.twitter.com/H5Fa1I87wA — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) April 19, 2020

If you get infected with #Coronavirus & you die, I doubt you or anyone else will care what your hair looks like. This is a woman from today’s protest in WI. Just dumb. pic.twitter.com/H5Fa1I87wA — Khary Penebaker (@kharyp) April 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

My idiot brother really just sent me this pic of him from the Coronavirus protest at the Governor’s Mansion pic.twitter.com/47Mt4aVBaw — Nick Roberts (@Nick_Roberttss) April 18, 2020

This lady risked her life to protest not being able to get her hair done. pic.twitter.com/gsDOCWiech — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 19, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, at the shutdown protest in Annapolis. 🤦🏻‍♀️ MAGA Hat ✔️

Freedom Shirt ✔️

Modified Mask ✔️

🦠 🦠 🦠 ✔️ #COVIDIOTS #Shutdown pic.twitter.com/UyZbS9eIYS — Kara (@StrangestTrip86) April 18, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This was at the Re-Open Ohio protest.

Apparently , isolation brings out peoples true colors.

In this case, these guys prefer the color racism. pic.twitter.com/yxNL9irdHR — Chicano Marine 🇲🇽🇺🇸🧩 (@kingsrush) April 19, 2020

From the Michigan protest. Now tell me this wasn't a political protest. pic.twitter.com/sKBIaWjdhn — 🌺🍃Graceann🍃🌺 (@Graceann319) April 16, 2020

NEW RULES: Before you protest to reopen your state, you first have to pass a grammar school spelling test. #ReopenMaryland pic.twitter.com/fb3xYWWfoM — Indypendent (@LesaPR) April 19, 2020

From today's protest in Michigan. The US has 610,000+ confirmed COVID-19 cases & over 27,000 deaths, leading the world in both numbers. Most of those deaths are in the last 3 weeks. That's WITH the strictest lockdown in history. You know you can google this, right?#COVIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/B16fQAT8gA — TheReal Truther (@thereal_truther) April 16, 2020

And then there were the very few counter-protesters to the protesters: