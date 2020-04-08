Quantcast
‘Sociopath’ Trump gets pounded for demanding the COVID-19 pandemic be ‘quickly forgotten’ after it ends

Published

10 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded that Americans forget that the COVID-19 pandemic ever happened after nationwide lockdowns get lifted.

“Once we OPEN UP OUR GREAT COUNTRY, and it will be sooner rather than later, the horror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those that sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Our Economy will BOOM, perhaps like never before!!!”

Trump’s demand that Americans “quickly” forget the mass sickness and death that have occurred for the past several weeks drew a furious reaction from many Twitter users, who all vowed that they’d remember how Trump behaved during the pandemic as they voted him out of office in November.

Check out some reactions below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
