‘Sociopath’ Trump gets pounded for demanding the COVID-19 pandemic be ‘quickly forgotten’ after it ends
President Donald Trump on Tuesday demanded that Americans forget that the COVID-19 pandemic ever happened after nationwide lockdowns get lifted.
“Once we OPEN UP OUR GREAT COUNTRY, and it will be sooner rather than later, the horror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those that sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Our Economy will BOOM, perhaps like never before!!!”
Trump’s demand that Americans “quickly” forget the mass sickness and death that have occurred for the past several weeks drew a furious reaction from many Twitter users, who all vowed that they’d remember how Trump behaved during the pandemic as they voted him out of office in November.
Quickly forgotten huh? Sociopath https://t.co/M7yih4OFGM
— Mitig8nFctrs⚖ (@Mitig8nFctrs) April 8, 2020
It must be QUICKLY FORGOTTEN! No asking awkward questions or demanding accountability! Those who lost a loved one can be sad – but the others get BACK TO BUSINESS!
The President is a sociopath and we’re trapped with people pretending he’s not. https://t.co/qzvNN3gAd0
— John Rogers (@jonrog1) April 8, 2020
When this is over we need a commission or hearings to hold accountable ALL those whose lies and inaction caused people to die. Starting with @realDonaldTrump.
— Padraig (@patrickmkcirtap) April 8, 2020
“… the horror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those that sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten.”
Fucking. Sociopath.
Of course, we’ll just forget this all.
Quickly. As long as the economy is booming. pic.twitter.com/fSvBX8Nskb
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) April 8, 2020
— Charles T. Barreca (@chuckbarr21) April 8, 2020
OPEN UP THE COUNTRY pic.twitter.com/I27lvTslch
— Soviet Sergey (@SovietSergey) April 8, 2020
Everybody’s going to lose a family member or friend, m’dude
You fell asleep at the switch, and now look what’s happened.
— Ben “Stay Indoors” Stephens (@stephens_ben) April 8, 2020
“Must be quickly forgotten…?”
Oh, hell no.#RememberInNovember https://t.co/07JFVsSwXe
— Leonard Pitts, Jr. (@LeonardPittsJr1) April 8, 2020
“must be quickly forgotten” is the sweatiest tour of his innermost dread he’s given since the mueller days https://t.co/WML6nUXVxz
— Peter Cazar (@peter_cazar) April 8, 2020
No Inept Trump, this should not be quickly forgotten. We should reconvene & access this crisis & put measures in place so this does not happen again. What the hell is the matter with you? Oh yeah, it’s election year & you don’t want folks to remeber how you f*cked up. You child. pic.twitter.com/3caMqPWaLZ
— CaptTrips (@CaptTr1pps) April 8, 2020
Everyone wants a strong economy again. Everyone wants to go back to work and provide for their families. But we can’t have packed churches on Sundays and crowded sports arenas. We can’t have overflowing nightclubs and huge parties. Until there is a vaccine, we have to be careful.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) April 8, 2020
He means it must be “quickly forgotten” before the November election, because he only cares about himself. https://t.co/SoMz6ubokK
— S Faust (@S__Faust) April 8, 2020
“the horror of the Invisible Enemy, except for those that sadly lost a family member or friend, must be quickly forgotten” is some 1984 stuff https://t.co/AuAd0Aryci
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) April 8, 2020
