Quantcast
Connect with us

Some business owners are furious with GOP governor for reopening non-essential operations during coronavirus pandemic

Published

2 hours ago

on

This week, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced his plan to cut way back on social distancing in his state and reopen the types of businesses that were previously deemed non-essential — from nail salons to bowling alleys to restaurants. But Kemp’s decision is by no means universally popular in Georgia, and the Daily Beast’s Khushbu Shah explains why so many Atlanta residents are furious with the far-right Republican governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atlanta is a very Democratic city in a red state. Atlanta also has a large African-American community, and blacks have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping all of those things in mind, it isn’t hard to understand why Kemp’s anti-social distancing stand is drawing a lot of angry responses in Atlanta. And as Shah’s article stresses, some of the people slamming Kemp are Atlanta-based businesses owners who plan to voluntarily remain closed.

For example, an Atlanta-based hairstylist told the Daily Beast, “I am mortified and appalled he would open us up in the middle of our coronavirus peak.” And Jacob Franklin, who manages the Atlanta restaurant Bon Ton, told the Beast, “I don’t think we’re ready to open up.”

“Kemp announced Monday that gyms, bowling alleys, hair and nail salons across Georgia would be allowed to reopen so long as they meet some safety thresholds like instituting social distancing policies,” Shah explains. “Shortly after the announcement, the (Georgia) Department of Health announced more than 19,000 residents had tested positive for the virus — though the number of new infections has slowed in recent days.”

One of the Atlanta residents who has been aggressively promoting social distancing is Democratic Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms — who, Shah notes, “urged residents to stay home” during an interview with ABC News on Monday night.

Atlanta resident Meherwan Irani, who owns the restaurants Chai Pani and Botiwalla and has over 300 employees, has no desire to reopen in a week and told the Beast he would rather rely on medical experts than on Kemp.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I know small business owners are hurting and desperate — we are too,” Irani asserted. “But if we lose the public’s trust and confidence right now because we reopened even though it wasn’t safe, we’ll risk losing that trust for a long time to come.”

The owner of an Atlanta hair salon stressed to the Beast that social distancing and operating a hair salon are diametrically opposed.

“It’s not social distancing if you’re touching someone,” the salon owner asserted. “We touch people for a living. I would never pick money over putting someone’s life in danger.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Devastating internal government docs project hundreds of thousands will die if pandemic lockdown lifted

Published

8 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Internal government documents obtained by the Center for Public Integrity show that officials are projecting that hundreds of thousands of Americans will die if state governments across the United States lift pandemic lockdown restrictions.

"Federal health officials estimated in early April that more than 300,000 Americans could die from COVID-19 if all social distancing measures are abandoned, and later estimates pushed the possible death toll even higher," reporter Liz Essley Whyte writes on the Center for Public Integrity's website. "In the documents, the 'best guess' for how things will play out without further mitigation says that coronavirus cases and deaths would double about every five and a half days."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump supporter explains lockdown protest: Other people are dying but God will ‘take care of us’

Published

12 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

The folks over at Unicorn Riot traveled to Minnesota to interview protesters taking part in the "Liberate Minnesota" rally this past weekend, which was organized to protest the state's stay-at-home orders.

In a video posted to their YouTube page, Unicorn Riot talked to a group of Trump-supporting protesters who said that while they do believe the coronavirus pandemic is real and people are dying, it's time for people to start going back to work.

"We still have a right, I think, to work," one woman in the video says.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump White House sidelining Surgeon General following his comments on the threat that COVID-19 poses for communities of color: report

Published

32 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who is African-American, has recently spoken out about racial health disparities and the threat that people of color face in the United States during the coronavirus pandemic. And now, Politico’s Dan Diamond reports, Adam is being sidelined by the Trump Administration.

Diamond observes, “The Trump Administration took Surgeon General Jerome Adams off television last week after his controversial remarks on COVID-19’s threat to minorities, silencing the White House’s loudest voice on racial disparities even as concerns mount about risks to communities of color. Adams made just one TV appearance last week, a steep decline from the ten-plus TV appearances he made the prior week on programs like ABC’s ‘Good Morning America,’ CBS’ ‘This Morning’ and NBC’s ‘Today Show.’”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image