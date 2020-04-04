Some immigrants won’t be getting stimulus checks. Here’s what they’re getting instead
MIAMI — As of Monday, Carolina Guity and her husband will be jobless with two young children at home to feed.Guity, an undocumented domestic worker from Honduras, was one of tens of thousands of people in Florida who suddenly found herself unemployed amid the coronavirus crisis.Her husband, a worker for an air-conditioning repair company, is next.“They already slashed his hours by half and told him that Monday there likely will be no work,” Guilty said from her Northwest Miami-Dade home. “You tell me how we’re going to survive this.”While people across the country receive $1,200 coronavirus re…
COVID-19
Some immigrants won’t be getting stimulus checks. Here’s what they’re getting instead
With coronavirus in churches, pastors who continue to risk lives deserve jail
Scientific research suggests that prayer has the power to calm the mind, increase resistance to temptation and make people happier.One thing prayer can’t do, however, is stop the coronavirus. So far, two members of one Sacramento church have died from COVID-19. Four other members of the church are infected. It’s important to note that these infections took place before Gov. Gavin Newsom and local officials issued stay-in-place orders on March 19.In Sacramento County, 71 members of the Bethany Slavic Missionary Church near Rancho Cordova have tested positive for the coronavirus. One person has ... (more…)
Detroit doctor’s ventilator idea is getting global attention
DETROIT — A Detroit emergency physician’s 15-year-old idea — rigging one ventilator to assist two or more patients — is gaining global attention, as the novel coronavirus pandemic causes skyrocketing hospitalization rates and doctors face a critical shortage of the life-saving breathing machines.Dr. Charlene Irvin Babcock, an emergency physician at Ascension St. John Hospital in Detroit, wrote a research paper with Dr. Greg Neyman in 2006, explaining that adaptations including T- or Y-shaped splitters on air flow tubes could allow a single ventilator to serve two people, four or even more.“It ... (more…)