Some Washington gun dealers keeping stores open — defying Inslee’s order amid coronavirus outbreak
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency stay-home order didn’t deem firearms dealers essential — like grocery stores and pharmacies — and necessary to stay open as much of society closes down to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.But that isn’t stopping Tiffany Teasdale, owner of Lynnwood Gun, from keeping her doors open.“We don’t have anything in writing that says we need to stay closed,” Teasdale said. “And I don’t know anything about what the governor has said.”Teasdale doesn’t appear to be the only firearms dealer in open defiance of Inslee’s emergency order. Gun shop o…
Breaking Banner
Here are the 4 most stunning revelations about Jared Kushner’s ever-growing role in Trump’s coronavirus response
As the worldwide death toll from the coronavirus pandemic surges past 48,500 (according to figures reported by John Hopkins University in Baltimore early Thursday morning, April 2) and the United States becomes #3 in deaths from COVID-19 (behind only Italy and Spain), President Donald Trump is trying to give the impression that he is being as proactive as possible. Gone are the days when Trump irresponsibly described the pandemic as a “hoax” and made the ludicrous claim that Democrats and Never Trump conservatives were exaggerating its dangers. And Trump’s efforts to appear proactive are asserting themselves not only with his coronavirus task force (which includes medical experts Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx), but also, with a separate coronavirus team led by White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner (the president’s son-in-law).
COVID-19
Putin extends Russia’s ‘stay off work’ order through April to curtail virus
President Vladimir Putin has ordered most Russians to stay off work until the end of the month to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
Speaking in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, Putin said he was extending the non-working policy he ordered earlier for this week to remain in force throughout April.
He said there are exceptions for essential industries that will keep operating, and grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.
Putin said that it would be up to the regional authorities to decide which sectors should keep working in their areas.
Breaking Banner
Conservative columnist stunned by Trump’s perpetual display of coronavirus ignorance
Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin can't understand why President Donald Trump is always the last one to know or understand something. With so many experts at his fingertips, one would assume that the president of the United States would be the most informed American on any issue facing the country. Yet, somehow Trump is always the last to know and the last to understand.
Rubin compared Trump to Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY), along with almost every other governor, "except the bumbling Ron DeSantis of Florida," and arguably Govs. Brian Kemp (R-GA), Tate Reeves (R-MS) and Kevin Stitt (R-OK).