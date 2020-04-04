‘Somebody ought to sue his ass off’: Trump bashes fired intel Inspector General for Ukraine whistleblower report

President Donald Trump urged the re-opening of America during Saturday's Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

"We want to finish this war," Trump said.

"We have to get back to work," he continued. "We have to get -- we have to open our country again."

"We have to open our country again," he said. "We don't want to be doing this for months and months and months."

"We're going to open our country again," he promised, without offering a timeline to do so.

"I can't tell you a date," he said later in the brieifing.

Watch Part I:

https://twitter.com/PoliticusSarah/status/1246534751424598018