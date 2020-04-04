‘Somebody ought to sue his ass off’: Trump bashes fired intel Inspector General for Ukraine whistleblower report
President Donald Trump attacked intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson for being a “disgrace” for following the law and alerting Congress to the Ukraine whistleblower report the administration was attempting to cover-up.
Trump fired Atkinson on Friday.
During a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump lashed out at Atkinson in a rant with multiple falsehoods about the scandal for which he was impeached.
“Somebody should sue his ass off,” Trump suggested.
“That man is a disgrace to IGs… He’s a total disgrace.. That’s my decision. I have the absolute right… He’s a fake whistleblower and frankly somebody should sue his ass off” pic.twitter.com/Sz4SotQJMs
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 4, 2020
