Quantcast
Connect with us

South Carolina’s GOP governor is charging his 200 tenants rent during coronavirus crisis: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

As renters struggle to pay their bills during the COVID-19 economic crisis, one governor is drawing scrutiny due to his side-job as a landlord.

“With rent due this week, South Carolina has installed few safeguards that some lawmakers and legal advocates say would provide critical relief during the coronavirus outbreak for tenants who are unable to pay,” The Post and Courier reported Friday. “The state has suspended all evictions as tens of thousands suddenly find themselves unemployed. But that order doesn’t prevent tenants who may be out of work from still owing or falling behind in their rent every month.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Calls for state or local officials to enact additional protections — like funding for assistance or a temporary stay on rent — have yet to take hold here. Governments in other states have begun to enact such measures.

“Calls for state or local officials to enact additional protections — like funding for assistance or a temporary stay on rent — have yet to take hold here. Governments in other states have begun to enact such measures,” the newspaper noted. “Among those who have been quiet on the issue: Gov. Henry McMaster. A letter from a Charleston lawmaker, requesting the governor intervene, has sat on McMaster’s desk for a week.”

McMaster, a Republican, has previously served as South Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor and Attorney General.

“Meanwhile, at the roughly 20 rental properties in Columbia that the governor personally owns, McMaster has continued to collect rent from his 200-plus tenants,” the newspaper reported. “That includes monthly amounts collected this week from University of South Carolina students who rent from the governor in a tree-lined neighborhood near campus. It also includes rent charged week-to-week at two of the governor’s boarding houses that lodge 16 tenants, several of whom are out of work, said John Gregg, property manager of the governor’s PJM Properties.”

For almost a decade, McMaster was the chairman of the South Carolina Republican Party.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump Organization has ‘laid off or furloughed’ 1,500 employees across at least 5 states due to economic crash: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

The economic toll of COVID-19 coronavirus shutdowns is devastating President Donald Trump's family business, The Washington Post reported Friday.

"The Trump Organization has laid off or furloughed about 1,500 employees at hotels in the United States and Canada as the coronavirus pandemic inflicts further pain on the president’s private business," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Fox News execs build legal team in anticipation of getting sued for coronavirus misinformation: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that Fox News father-and-son owners Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch are assembling a team of lawyers in preparation for lawsuits against the news network for promoting misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic that could undermine public health.

"According to a top Murdoch executive, the father-and-son media moguls are ready to go to war with potential plaintiffs such as the Washington League for Increased Transparency and Ethics — aka WASHLITE — an activist non-profit that filed suit on Thursday against Rupert Murdoch, Fox News, and other defendants," reported Lachlan Cartwright. "The 10-page complaint, first reported by The Times of San Diego and filed in the superior court of Washington state’s King County, seeks a judgment that the Murdoch-controlled outlets violated the state’s consumer protection laws by 'falsely and deceptively disseminating 'News' via cable news contracts that the novel Coronavirus, COVID-19 was a 'Hoax,' and that the virus was otherwise not a danger to public health and safety.'"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Coronavirus hot spots are ‘erupting across the South’: report

Published

48 mins ago

on

April 3, 2020

By

Communities throughout the South in America are bracing to be hard hit by COVID-19 coronavirus, Politico reported Friday evening.

"St. John the Baptist Parish, just southeast of Baton Rouge, La., has a population of just over 43,000 — and the highest per capita coronavirus mortality rate in the nation," Politico reported. "In New York, a 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship is now docked and officials have been setting up makeshift morgues and marshaling thousands of health care workers. But St. John has no hospital within the parish boundaries, and many of its neighboring parishes have no ICU beds."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image