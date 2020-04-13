Spain eases restrictions as daily Covid-19 death toll continues to slow down
Spain, one of the countries worst hit by the global coronavirus epidemic, on Monday started to ease tough lockdown restrictions that have kept people confined to their homes for more than a month and put a brake on economic activity.
The spread of the coronavirus outbreak in Spain continued to slow down, with 517 new deaths recorded overnight and with the lowest number of infections logged in more than three weeks, nearly 3,500.
The Spanish health ministry’s Monday figures bring the overall death toll of the pandemic in the country to 17,489 and the total positive cases to 169,496.
Heavy industry and construction workers are returning to work Monday after a two-week hiatus in economic activity, but the government is keeping most Spaniards under confinement for the fifth week in a row.
People at main transport hubs were handed face masks as they went to work on Monday morning.
“The health of workers must be guaranteed. If this is minimally affected, the activity cannot restart,” Interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska told Cadena Ser radio station.
Lockdown restrictions have helped slow a spiralling death rate that reached its peak in early April, but they have tested the resolve of people cooped up inside their homes.
Only a few commuters came in and out of the main entrance of Madrid’s usually bustling Atocha train station on Monday morning. Road traffic was light too, with mainly public buses passing by.
Police handed out millions of masks early in the morning across regions that are not observing a public holiday.
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday the decision to restart some sectors of the economy was taken after consulting a committee of scientific experts. Any further winding down would depend on gains made against the virus, he said.
“We are still far from victory, from the moment when we can pick up our normal lives again, but we have made the first decisive steps in the path towards victory,” Sanchez said.
However, some regional leaders criticized the moves, fearing a resurgence of the outbreak.
One company reopening, Burgos-based industrial group Nicolas Correa, said it would take measures to prioritise the health of its staff.
“We will continue to work in shifts, with staggered entries and exits to avoid concentrations of staff,” it said, adding that all workers would be provided with protective equipment.
European Central Bank Vice-President Luis de Guindos said Spain’s reliance on tourism would likely leave it exposed to a worse recession than the rest of Europe.
The coronavirus is weighing heavily on the Spanish economy, with some 900,000 jobs lost since mid-March.
“We’re talking about the worst economic situation since the (1936-39 Spanish) Civil War,” the former Spanish economy minister said in Sunday’s La Vanguardia newspaper.
Traditional festivals have also been disrupted by the epidemic.
(FRANCE 24 with AP and REUTERS)
Breaking Banner
The Federal Reserve is ‘money washing’ billions of dollars to bail out corporations as it panics over Trump’s crashing economy
Money laundering is a dirty word. Shady characters move illicit wealth to make it look legitimately gained. Think "Breaking Bad," but for embezzlers, extortionists and tax evaders as well as drug traffickers.
Regulators, mostly in the U.S., fined large banks almost $10 billion over a recent 15-month period for violating anti-money laundering rules.
Now we’re seeing a new kind of activity involving hiding the real value of money held not in greenbacks but in the usually more durable paper known as corporate bonds. In the end, you will almost certainly pay the price as your 401(k) or other retirement or investment account gets dinged and perhaps deeply gouged for the immediate benefit of big Wall Street clients.
COVID-19
US pharmacists can now test for coronavirus. They could do more if government allowed it
As Italy’s death toll from the novel coronavirus climbed to one of the highest in the world, its doctors made a plea to other countries: Manage the pandemic in the community, not in hospitals and emergency rooms.
When people with COVID-19 show up at hospitals, they can spread the virus to other patients and health care workers. Italian authorities believe that the instinct to go to the emergency room first, even when the symptoms aren’t severe, contributed to the country’s current disaster.
COVID-19
Party on! Why some young people are more concerned about their reputations than catching coronavirus
“Are you going to Cooper’s party tonight?” asked a young female voice behind me to a friend.
It wasn’t a conversation opener I had expected to hear during my grocery run, some 14 days into a crisis in which everyone is being urged to stay at home and avoid groups. But it continued along these lines:
“I kind of don’t want to go,” came the reply. “I mean, with the whole social distancing thing, a kegger doesn’t seem like the thing to do right now, right?”
“You have to go,” implored her friend. “You have to be seen there.”
They agreed to go.