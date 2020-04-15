Spain goes (partly) back to work with a message for US coronavirus efforts: Test, test, test
Even as Americans debate who has the authority to restart the economy, Spain let nonessential workers return to work this week.This is a bold — some say foolhardy — move by the Spanish government, given that Spain has the third largest coronavirus death toll, a terrible figure of 18,000, lagging only behind the United States and Italy.But, as President Donald Trump wrongly proclaims he has “total” authority to reopen the country, perhaps by May 1, and as several state governors contemplate how to do so, the Spanish experiment deserves our attention.All the more so because Spain recognizes some…
A long Texas road trip for 525,000 masks
All it took was one little call to spur Tom Banning into action, undertaking a giant mission across a very large state -- distributing 525,000 masks to health care providers around Texas, a sprawling landmass roughly the size of France.
In mid-March, amid the emerging US coronavirus outbreak, the doctor was contacted by a golf buddy who had come into possession of hundreds of thousands of professional-grade masks from Mexico and wondered whether Banning knew anyone who might be in need.
"The whole state is looking for this PPE!" Banning said, using the acronym for personal protective equipment -- vital everyday items such as masks and gowns that health care professionals depend on to protect themselves.
Virus ‘tracing’ by smartphone: A key to reopening society?
Can an app contain the pandemic? Interest is growing in smartphone technology as a potential key to ending lockdowns and reopening economies around the world.
Digital "contact tracing" would allow mobile systems to log instances where people have been in proximity with an infected person and send alerts where appropriate.
Researchers and health agencies around the world have been ramping up research on the potential solution, which could get a boost from a joint initiative by Google and Apple to make tracing more effective.
Here are some answers to the most common questions about tracing: