Spain reports second consecutive drop in daily coronavirus deaths

The daily pace of new coronavirus infections and deaths in Spain slowed again on Saturday as Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was expected to announce a new extension to lockdown measures that have confined most Spaniards to their homes for three weeks.
The total death toll rose to 11,744 – the world’s second highest – on Saturday from 10,935 the day before, the Health Ministry said, representing a 7% increase in total deaths after a 9% rise on Friday. That is less than half the pace of the around 20% increase registered a week ago.
A total of 809 people died from the disease over the past 24 hours, down from Friday’s 932 and Thursday’s daily record of 950, the figures showed.
Meanwhile, the total number of registered infections rose to 124,736 on Saturday from 117,710 on Friday, when Spain overtook Italy in the total number of infections for the first time.
Some of Madrid’s most famous tourist sites, such as the Royal Palace and Las Ventas bullring, stood eerily quiet on Saturday, as Spaniards readied themselves for a fourth week living under one of Europe’s strictest lockdowns.
Only employees in essential sectors such as health are free to travel to and from work. Restaurants, bars and shops are shuttered, and social gatherings are banned.
In a press conference on Friday, Health Minister Salvador Illa said premier Sanchez would call opposition leaders following a meeting of his coronavirus task force on Saturday to let them know his decision on extending the lockdown from the current end date of April 13.
Health officials say the slowdown in new infections proves the effectiveness of the lockdown in place.
Trump and Macron urge increased cooperation on coronavirus at the UN
US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged top-level UN talks on the coronavirus crisis, with France pushing for a focus on war zones around the world.
The two leaders spoke by phone and "discussed convening P5 leaders soon to increase UN cooperation on defeating the pandemic and ensuring international peace and security," the White House press office said.
The P5, or permanent five members of the UN Security Council, are Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.
Trump’s inspector general firing will cripple intel agencies during the coronavirus crisis : National security analyst
On CNN Saturday, national security analyst Samantha Vinograd laid into President Donald Trump for firing intelligence community inspector general Michael Atkinson.
"Trump has decimated his own intelligence to date, and now he's continuing that pet project at a moment when, arguably, we need more, not fewer, competent professionals on board," said Vinograd. "This is an all-hands-on-deck moment for the entire U.S. government, including the U.S. intelligence community. In the face of the novel coronavirus, resources are strained. We have less intelligence professionals able to come to work and access classified servers. And rather than trying to marshal resources at this time, President Trump has removed a competent intelligence professional from a key post."