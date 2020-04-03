Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 932 in a day
More than 900 people died in Spain over the past 24 hours for the second day running, government figures showed on Friday, although the rate of new infections and deaths continued to slow.
Spain has the world’s second-highest death toll after Italy with the virus so far claiming 10,935 lives – 932 in the past day – from 117,710 confirmed coronavirus cases.
But health ministry figures confirm a consistent downward trend in the rate of new cases and fatalities.
The latest number show the rate of infections up by 6.8 percent, compared with 7.9 percent on Thursday and 20 percent in the middle of last week.
And the daily rise in deaths also slowed to 9.3 percent on Friday, down from 10.5 percent on Thursday, and a big drop from the 27-percent increase on March 25.
Spain and France appear to be recording a flattening of their infection curves over the past few days and are nearing or even past their peaks in daily deaths.
The crisis has hit Spain’s elderly population especially hard with authorities admitting that they are not getting access to limited breathing machines, which are being used first on healthier, younger patients. More than half of Spain’s 10,935 deaths have come in the last seven days alone.
NYC’s de Blasio delivers frightening new revelation about extreme ventilator shortage in his city’s hospitals
Appearing on CNN's "New Day" early Friday morning, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio predicted health care facilities in his city have only enough available ventilators to provide relief for COVID-19 patients to get the city through Sunday.
Speaking with host John Berman, the mayor said urgent action needs to be taken by the federal government if hospitals have any hope of keeping up with the exploding demand for additional life-saving health equipment.
"I've said this for weeks, there's no plan," de Blasio began. "There's no order that's been given by the commander in chief, the nation is in a peacetime stance while we're in the middle of a war. If they don't do something different in the next few days, they'll lose the window."
COVID-19
Despite coronavirus risks, some Texas religious groups are worshiping in person — with the governor’s blessing
COVID-19 has spread rapidly in Texas, and many congregations closed their doors and moved religious services online. But there are some religious groups who say it’s their right to remain open because they believe they provide an essential service to their communities.
At least 25 parishioners filed into a beige-brick church here Wednesday evening and were handed rubber gloves at the door. A handwritten sign directed them to designated areas with seats that had been spaced 6 feet apart. Another sign laid out five things people should do to keep from spreading the new strain of coronavirus, including staying away if they felt sick.
Trump administration battered by doctor for creating bureaucratic nightmare to get patients on USNS Comfort
Appearing on CNN on Friday morning, two doctors harshly criticized Donald Trump's administration for sending the Navy hospital ship U.S.N.S. Comfort to New York City with so many restrictions regarding the coronavirus epidemic that it is hardly being used.
Speaking with "New Day" hosts John Berman, who called the inability to fully utilize the ship as a "bureaucratic mess," one doctor said the ship is basically worthless because no COVID-19 patients will be allowed on -- but no one can be sent to the ship until they have been tested and there are few test kits available.
With host Berman pointing out only 20 patients are currently residing on the 1,000=bed Comfort, Dr. James Phillips of George Washington University Hospital admitted it was frustrating.