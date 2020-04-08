Spain’s daily virus death toll rises again with 757 fatalities
Spain recorded on Wednesday a second successive daily rise in coronavirus-related deaths with 757 fatalities, lifting the total toll in Europe’s second-hardest-hit country after Italy by 5.5 percent to 14,555.
The number of new infections rose by 4.4 percent to 146,690, the health ministry said, as Spain has ramped up its testing for the disease.
The number of daily deaths, which peaked on Thursday at 950, rose for the first time on Tuesday after falling for four straight days.
But the rate of increase in both deaths and new infections on Wednesday was largely in line with that recorded the previous day, and half of what was recorded just a week ago.
“We have consolidated the slowdown in the spread of the virus,” Health Minister Salvador Illa tweeted after the latest figures were published.
Tough lockdown
The Spanish government on March 14 imposed one of the toughest lockdowns in Europe to curb the spread of the virus, with people allowed out of their homes only to work, buy food and seek medical care.
The pandemic has stretched the country’s public healthcare system close to breaking point, with a shortage of intensive care beds and equipments, but in recent days hospitals have said the situation has improved.
“We have observed a de-escalation at this hospital in particular, and I believe at all hospitals,” the spokesman for the Hospital Severo Ochoa in Leganes near Madrid, Jorge Rivera, told AFP.
“We can’t let down our guard, emergency services are now working below their full capacity and are working well, they are not saturated and overcrowded but it does not mean that we can relax and go to the emergency ward because you have an ailment.”
(AFP)
Breaking Banner
Expert: Trump’s ‘deadly’ coronavirus briefings display ‘anti-human’ psychology
Dr. Lee, a forensic psychiatrist at the Yale School of Medicine who also teaches at Yale Law School, has sounded the alarm over Trump's mental health for years. Lee heads the World Mental Health Coalition, whose membership she says includes thousands of mental health professionals. The group has convened multiple panels to highlight concerns about the president's handling of the country and the coronavirus pandemic. The organization recently issued a "prescription for survival," calling for federal officials to take unprecedented action to block the president from leading public health policy during the crisis.
COVID-19
The experts guiding the world through the coronavirus pandemic
Doctors, researchers, even an army officer: the coronavirus pandemic has brought a diverse cast of experts into the media spotlight to guide the public through the crisis.
Many were unknown before the crisis, now they are familiar faces in living rooms across the world, from New York to Madrid to Beijing.
Meet the experts at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic.
- Spain: the doctor in quarantine -
Fernando Simon, the epidemiologist who presents the health ministry's daily televised briefings on the grim progress of the coronavirus in Spain has himself caught the virus.
COVID-19
Britain’s Boris Johnson enters third day in intensive care
Prime Minister Boris Johnson began a third day in intensive care on Wednesday battling the coronavirus, which has struck at the heart of the British government, infected more than 55,000 people across the country and killed nearly 6,200.
"I understand the prime minister is in a stable condition, he's comfortable and in good spirits," Edward Argar, a junior health minister, told Sky News.
"He has in the past had some oxygen but he's not on ventilation."
The Times reported Johnson's persistently high temperature had fallen, while the Daily Telegraph said he was being cared for by one of Britain's leading lung doctors.