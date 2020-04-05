State tells nursing homes: Be transparent about coronavirus — or we will out you
After complaints about a lack of transparency regarding outbreaks of the coronavirusin long-term care facilities in New jersey, the state Department of Health is issuing a clear directive on how facilities must notify staff, residents and their families about COVID-19 cases.State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli made the announcement Saturday afterNJ Advance Media reported families have been unable to get timely, accurate information from nursing homes caring for their loved ones. Some staff members also alleged they were kept in the dark about who had the virus even as they tried desper…
COVID-19
Trump vows to take anti-malaria drug touted by allies as treatment for coronavirus
President Donald Trump said Saturday he may take an anti-malaria drug that he’s been promoting as a treatment for coronavirus even though doctors warn that it’s unproven, and he hasn’t been diagnosed with the illness.“I might do it anyway. I may take it, OK? I may take it,” Trump told his daily briefing. “And I have to ask my doctors about that. But I may take it.”Trump’s remarkable offer to take hydroxychloroquine even though he doesn’t need it came during a freewheeling news conference in which he touted the “efficient” rollout of a small business relief program and attacked the Navy captain... (more…)
Breaking Banner
WATCH: Franklin Graham tells Jeanine Pirro coronavirus pandemic is because of people sinning
Franklin Graham blamed sinners for the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic during a Saturday night appearance on Fox News.
Host Jeanine Pirro noted the growing death toll and wondered how God could let that happen.
"Well, I don't think it's God's plan for this to happen," Graham said.
"It's because of the sin that's in the world, judge," he argued.
"Man has turned his back on God, we have sinned against him, and we need to ask for God's forgiveness and that's what Easter's all about," he continued.
"This pandemic, this is the result of a fallen world that has turned its back on God," he added.
Breaking Banner
Drought causing water shortage amid coronavirus crisis in Chile
With historically low river flows and reservoirs running dry due to drought, people in central Chile have found themselves particularly vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic.
Years of resource exploitation and lax legislation have allowed most reservoirs in that part of the country to run dry.
"There are now 400,000 families, nearly 1.5 million people approximately, whose supply of 50 liters of water a day depends on tankers," Rodrigo Mundaca, spokesman for the Movement for the Defense of Water, the Earth and the Protection of the Environment, told AFP.
One of the main pieces of advice to protect people against coronavirus is to wash your hands regularly.