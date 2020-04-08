Quantcast
States and hospitals left in the dark as federal government seizes their medical supplies without explanation: report

2 hours ago

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the federal government is quietly seizing supply orders from states and hospitals, leaving medical providers across the country wondering where the supplies are and where they’re going.

“Hospital and clinic officials in seven states described the seizures in interviews over the past week,” writes the Times’ Noam Levy. “The Federal Emergency Management Agency is not publicly reporting the acquisitions, despite the outlay of millions of dollars of taxpayer money, nor has the administration detailed how it decides which supplies to seize and where to reroute them.”

Read the full report at the Los Angeles Times.


