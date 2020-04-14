‘Stay away from me, please’: Trump jokes at awkward event with recovered COVID-19 patients

President Donald Trump told a recovered COVID-19 patient on Tuesday to “stay away” from him.

Trump made the remark during a White House event for recovered coronavirus patients.

“The first few days I just had a really bad headache, fever,” one woman said. “It was the second week the respiratory problems [began].”

“I am negative now,” she explained.

“How long did it take?” the president wondered.

“Over a month,” the woman said.

“Over a month!” Trump exclaimed. “How are you now?”

“I’m great,” the woman insisted.

“Would you say 100%?” the president asked.

“I would say 85,” the woman replied.

“Stay away from me, please,” Trump said, prompting laughter. “Stay away! Far away!”

