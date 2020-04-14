‘Stay away from me, please’: Trump jokes at awkward event with recovered COVID-19 patients
President Donald Trump told a recovered COVID-19 patient on Tuesday to “stay away” from him.
Trump made the remark during a White House event for recovered coronavirus patients.
“The first few days I just had a really bad headache, fever,” one woman said. “It was the second week the respiratory problems [began].”
“I am negative now,” she explained.
“How long did it take?” the president wondered.
“Over a month,” the woman said.
“Over a month!” Trump exclaimed. “How are you now?”
“I’m great,” the woman insisted.
“Would you say 100%?” the president asked.
“I would say 85,” the woman replied.
“Stay away from me, please,” Trump said, prompting laughter. “Stay away! Far away!”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
COVID-19
