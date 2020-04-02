Quantcast
Stephen Colbert tries to dissect a bizarre conspiracy theory about Andrew Cuomo’s nipple ring

Published

1 min ago

on

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert unpacked the latest conspiracy theory from those bored Americans socially isolating in their homes.

This week, while wearing a white collared shirt with the disaster relief seal on it, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was photographed in a way that made people speculate about whether his nipples are pierced.

While the governor’s office has denied the New York leader installed the barbell, it was a question Colbert felt was important to discuss.

“Ah-hah!” Colbert exclaimed. “A classic nipple mystery! Just like ‘Man-boob on the Orient Express! or ‘The Talented Mister Nippley!’ I promise I’m not making this up. I kind of wish I was. But internet sleuths are examining this picture of Cuomo that appears to show an outline of something that may or may not be a nipple barbell.”

Colbert went on to mock the governor and his brother Chris Cuomo, saying their family are all “such gym rats, even their nipples lift.”

“Do your nipples even lift, bro? My nipples can squat,” Colbert joked.

Cuomo would not be the first leader in the country with a piercing. He recalled President George Washington’s infamous wooden tongue stud.

Watch the opener below:


Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

New evidence shows Trump—who says he knew Covid-19 was ‘going to be horrible’—allowed exports of crucial supplies to continue

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

While countries in Europe and Asia spent the first several weeks of the year preparing their healthcare systems and populations for the coronavirus outbreak by stockpiling crucial medical supplies, the Trump administration spent that same time sending dozens of medical shipments overseas as President Donald Trump denied the coronavirus would have much of an impact on the United States.

As The Intercept reported Wednesday, while the new coronavirus ravaged countries including China, Italy, and Iran in February and early March, U.S. manufacturers were sending large shipments of respirators, ventilators, and protective medical equipment to Germany, Belgium, and Japan.

Breaking Banner

Trump ignored White House economists’ warning of devastating impact of pandemic months ago: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

White House economists released a study last year that warned a pandemic could kill 500,000 people and devastate the economy months before the coronavirus outbreak, but top officials and the president appear to have ignored their warning.

A study by the Council of Economic Advisers ordered by the National Security Council predicted that a pandemic similar to the 1918 Spanish flu or the 2009 swine flu could lead to a half-million deaths and cost the economy as much as $3.8 trillion.

Breaking Banner

Rural communities with few coronavirus cases will get rapid-test kits over larger areas — White House decides: report

Published

51 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Large cities are exploding with coronavirus cases, but the White House has decided that the rapid testing machines should be sent somewhere else.

According to the Washington Post, "some White House officials want to ship many of the tests, which were approved Friday and can deliver results in five to 13 minutes, to areas where there are fewer cases, such as rural states and parts of the South."

But officials in hard-hit and more populated states need help now and are quickly running out of resources.

