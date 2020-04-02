Stephen Colbert tries to dissect a bizarre conspiracy theory about Andrew Cuomo’s nipple ring

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert unpacked the latest conspiracy theory from those bored Americans socially isolating in their homes.

This week, while wearing a white collared shirt with the disaster relief seal on it, Gov. Andrew Cuomo was photographed in a way that made people speculate about whether his nipples are pierced.

Andrew Cuomo looked disgusting–nipple piercings protruding–in his white shirt before Emergency Room Physicians. Very very disrespectful. pic.twitter.com/4EAWGaUaxL — windsurfing with Sting in Montserrat (@alexjs85) March 30, 2020

While the governor’s office has denied the New York leader installed the barbell, it was a question Colbert felt was important to discuss.

“Ah-hah!” Colbert exclaimed. “A classic nipple mystery! Just like ‘Man-boob on the Orient Express! or ‘The Talented Mister Nippley!’ I promise I’m not making this up. I kind of wish I was. But internet sleuths are examining this picture of Cuomo that appears to show an outline of something that may or may not be a nipple barbell.”

Colbert went on to mock the governor and his brother Chris Cuomo, saying their family are all “such gym rats, even their nipples lift.”

“Do your nipples even lift, bro? My nipples can squat,” Colbert joked.

Cuomo would not be the first leader in the country with a piercing. He recalled President George Washington’s infamous wooden tongue stud.

Watch the opener below: