Stephen Hawking’s family donates his ventilator to UK hospital treating coronavirus patients

According to reports, the family of famed late astrophysicist Stephen Hawking has donated his ventilator to a hospital in Cambridge, U.K., to help treat coronavirus patients.

On Wednesday, Hawking’s daughter Lucy said that the family wanted to donate the ventilator to U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) in a show of thanks for the “brilliant, dedicated and compassionate medical care” he received from both Royal Papworth and Addenbrooke’s Hospitals in Cambridge, the New York Daily News reports.

Hawking passed away just over two years ago at 76 from motor neurone disease.