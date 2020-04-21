Quantcast
‘Stephen Miller’s wet dream’: Internet crowns White House advisor ‘architect’ of Trump order banning all immigration

President Donald Trump Monday night announced he will sign an executive order banning all immigration, supposedly to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. But many online declared Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, the “architect” of the extremist decision.

Trump has been spending weeks advocating the nation is ready to re-open for business, insisting recently the worst of the virus has passed.

But in an about face, Trump tweeted:

There is, of course, no reason to believe Trump will sign the order, or that it will do what he says it will. After Trump claimed he blocked all incoming immigration from China, 40,000 people still made their way into the U.S. from that country.

Miller, a white nationalist, is seen as having direct control over Trump’s racist policies and reportedly has loyalists in the Dept. of Homeland Security.

Here’s how many are reacting to the news:

