‘Stephen Miller’s wet dream’: Internet crowns White House advisor ‘architect’ of Trump order banning all immigration

President Donald Trump Monday night announced he will sign an executive order banning all immigration, supposedly to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. But many online declared Senior Advisor to the President Stephen Miller, the “architect” of the extremist decision.

Trump has been spending weeks advocating the nation is ready to re-open for business, insisting recently the worst of the virus has passed.

But in an about face, Trump tweeted:

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020

There is, of course, no reason to believe Trump will sign the order, or that it will do what he says it will. After Trump claimed he blocked all incoming immigration from China, 40,000 people still made their way into the U.S. from that country.

A whole lot of people taking a presidential tweet at face value when there has been absolutely no corroboration that something of the kind is forthcoming. (And there generally is.) — Dara Lind (@DLind) April 21, 2020

Miller, a white nationalist, is seen as having direct control over Trump’s racist policies and reportedly has loyalists in the Dept. of Homeland Security.

Here’s how many are reacting to the news:

You can’t work to reopen the country and shut down borders. This isn’t about #COVID19 – this is about xenophobic, racist immigration policy. https://t.co/xZnxZCtpqy — Emily M. Farris (@emayfarris) April 21, 2020

This “dead of night” executive order REEKS of desperation AND of white supremacist whisperer, the one and only – baldy Stephen Miller!!!!!! — Countessa Von Count-quarantined wife of the Count (@Nmadams9) April 21, 2020

Poll numbers must be really bad if Trump is suspending immigration. I mean, it’s Stephen Miller’s wet dream. But that he’s going to such extreme lengths to rally the racist base in April… — Joe Sudbay (@JoeSudbay) April 21, 2020

Stephen Miller certainly doesn’t let a crisis go to waste to advance his white nationalist agenda. Immigrants are Healthcare providers. Cook and deliver meals. Serve in our military. Are public health experts. We are a #NationofImmigrants https://t.co/X7b72gaENl — Shin Inouye (@shin_inouye) April 21, 2020

Using a pandemic to achieve his white nationalist goals. Stephen Miller must be ecstatic. https://t.co/VGlnqDamBT — Startler and Waldorf (@Kose4by4) April 21, 2020

Stephen Miller’s wet dream — Brittlemaker (@Brittlemaker) April 21, 2020

Stephen Miller using a pandemic to further his white nationalist, anti-immigration agenda. https://t.co/s0Z2eUyCYO — Eli Clifton (@EliClifton) April 21, 2020

This is Donald Trump and Stephen Miller’s dream come true. And yes, the cruelty is always the point. This isn’t about coronavirus or jobs. This is about this administration hate for immigrants. pic.twitter.com/8vnSsDY353 — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) April 21, 2020

Stephen Miller’s wet dream https://t.co/woDe0fMqS7 — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) April 21, 2020

Oh hey look: a “completely different policy from the ‘goal: white ethnostate!’ policies Stephen Miller, Trump and the other ‘alt righters’ have been implementing from the first day the Trump administration got there …” 🙄 https://t.co/KNhtcfXuqh — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) April 21, 2020

Stephen Miller’s wet dream in real life. https://t.co/G7k7yJePI0 — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) April 21, 2020

Others see a tragedy, Stephen Miller sees an opportunity. https://t.co/qxD1hsFMzn — Slava Malamud (@SlavaMalamud) April 21, 2020

Trump just said he will issue an executive order suspending immigration to the US. This is Stephen Miller’s wet dream. pic.twitter.com/W8IQ3LFlP7 — Chicano Marine 🇲🇽🇺🇸🧩 (@kingsrush) April 21, 2020

This is a wet dream for Stephen Miller. https://t.co/dWTfFuPpJj — phil gordon (@poppyphil1) April 21, 2020

A Stephen Miller wet dream if I ever heard of one — Michelle (@Dragonfly194) April 21, 2020

Stephen Miller’s racist wet dream. https://t.co/WOxA9PkYZr — Aaron V (@PoliticsOfFear) April 21, 2020