Steve Mnuchin says he’ll put up ‘some FAQs’ so big corporations won’t take stimulus funds from small businesses
At Tuesday’s White House coronavirus press briefing, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was asked about the large corporations that dipped into the Paycheck Protection Act, taking funds that were intended for small businesses and leaving businesses in critical need with nothing.
Mnuchin’s response was to praise companies like Shake Shack that voluntarily agreed to return the money — and he said he will be “putting up some FAQs” that will instruct big corporations not to take funds from the program.
Steve Mnuchin says that he'll be "putting up some FAQs" to prevent big businesses from taking advantage of coronavirus stimulus funds pic.twitter.com/T1ZgG7JnSJ
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 21, 2020
