Steven Mnuchin’s talks with Dems over next coronavirus relief package has GOP nervous: report

1 min ago

According to a report from POLITICO, Republicans are getting a little uncomfortable with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s discussions with Democrats on how to break an impasse over the next coronavirus relief package.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi “has a lot of whole other demands. I know that Secretary Mnuchin is negotiating with her. And that’s all well and good,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said in an interview this Wednesday. “It’s still got to pass the Senate. And I think there are a lot of Republicans that are going to have a lot of questions of whatever the secretary and the speaker agree to. Just because they agreed to it, it’s not a done deal.”

Read the full report over at POLITICO.


In a fit of childish desperation, Trump forces his signature onto stimulus checks and blames WHO for pandemic

2 mins ago

April 15, 2020

By

The most remarkable thing about Donald Trump is that he is a man with no redeeming qualities whatsoever. Most people, even the most evil, have a thing or two you can say about them: Harvey Weinstein had a discerning eye for movies. O.J. Simpson was a tremendous athlete. Nazi sympathizers Charles Lindbergh and Henry Ford were successful pioneers in their fields. But Trump has been a failure in every way — as a businessman and as a human being.

‘I see you’re wearing a mask’: Reporter hilariously nails Michigan protester who says he’s not concerned about coronavirus

41 mins ago

April 15, 2020

By

A large crowd of protesters organized by a conservative group descended on the Michigan's state Capitol this Wednesday, calling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to reopen the state's economy.

News footage of the protest showed some demonstrators holding signs and chanting slogans on the Capitol steps while others remained in their vehicles, honking their horns.

An amusing exchange played out during a news broadcast. As WOOD TV8's Leon Hendrix approached protesters for interviews, he encountered one protester who also happened to be wearing a mask.

‘Coronavirus Cornyn’: GOP senator’s latest effort to downplay threat of COVID-19 massively backfires

1 hour ago

April 15, 2020

By

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) on Wednesday tried to spread some purportedly encouraging news about the COVID-19 pandemic -- but his happy talk was quickly shot down by his own Twitter followers.

Specifically, Cornyn pointed to data posted on the Johns Hopkins COVID-19 tracking website showing that 25 percent of people who contracted the disease are now listed as having "recovered."

However, that nonetheless means that 75 percent of people who have contracted the disease -- about 1.5 million people -- are either still sick or dead, which is not exactly a comforting statistic.

Many of Cornyn's own constituents pleaded with him to focus on getting Texas more testing kits -- check out some reactions below.

