Steven Mnuchin’s talks with Dems over next coronavirus relief package has GOP nervous: report

According to a report from POLITICO, Republicans are getting a little uncomfortable with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s discussions with Democrats on how to break an impasse over the next coronavirus relief package.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi “has a lot of whole other demands. I know that Secretary Mnuchin is negotiating with her. And that’s all well and good,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said in an interview this Wednesday. “It’s still got to pass the Senate. And I think there are a lot of Republicans that are going to have a lot of questions of whatever the secretary and the speaker agree to. Just because they agreed to it, it’s not a done deal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report over at POLITICO.