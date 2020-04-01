Study by White House economists warning of impending pandemic went unheeded by Trump admin: report

According to a report from The New York Times this Tuesday, White House economists published a study last year warning that a pandemic could kill millions of Americans and destroy the economy, but it was ignored by the Trump administration.

As coronavirus began to make headlines in January and February, President Trump’s economic advisors downplayed its threat — in direct contradiction to the September 2019 study which warned that a potential pandemic would not be comparable to the flu.

The Times’ report points out that recent claims from Trump administration that no one saw the pandemic coming are undermined by the study, which was requested by the National Security Council.

