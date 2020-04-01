Quantcast
Connect with us

Study by White House economists warning of impending pandemic went unheeded by Trump admin: report

Published

45 mins ago

on

According to a report from The New York Times this Tuesday, White House economists published a study last year warning that a pandemic could kill millions of Americans and destroy the economy, but it was ignored by the Trump administration.

As coronavirus began to make headlines in January and February, President Trump’s economic advisors downplayed its threat — in direct contradiction to the September 2019 study which warned that a potential pandemic would not be comparable to the flu.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Times’ report points out that recent claims from Trump administration that no one saw the pandemic coming are undermined by the study, which was requested by the National Security Council.

Read the full report over at The New York Times.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Mad king Trump angers the gods

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

In the 4,000-year-old “Epic of Gilgamesh,” the arrogant eponymous king killed Humbaba, the giant guardian of the forest so that he could cut down the cedar stands in what is now northern Iraq to build his great city of Uruk. Gilgamesh’s people then diverted the Euphrates River to irrigate fields of barley.

To avenge Humbaba’s murder and the destruction of the forest, the gods cursed Gilgamesh and his people. One Sumerian writer mourned that “the earth turned white. It was one of our first stories about environmental destruction—in this case, a salt buildup from irrigation that turned the fields to desert.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He’s lying again!’ Trump busted for bizarre threat against Iran after leaving intel briefing

Published

27 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump issued a bizarre threat against Iran -- triggering confusion and alarm.

Congress curtailed the president's war powers in February after he escalated tensions the month before with Iran, which like the United States is now grappling with the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump reignited tensions with a tweet Wednesday warning that "Iran or its proxies" were planning a "sneak attack" on U.S. troops or assets in Iraq, which Teheran had done in January in response to the drone strike killing of general Qasem Soleimani.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Complete chaos’: Patients rapidly dying at veterans’ hospital that covered up coronavirus outbreak

Published

44 mins ago

on

April 1, 2020

By

Employees at a veteran's hospital in Holyoke, Massachusetts say that their bosses tried to cover up an outbreak of COVID-19 that has now killed 13 military vets.

The Daily Hampshire Gazette reports that workers at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home say that the hospital did not quarantine patients that were experiencing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 and allowed them to continue spending time in common areas.

The hospital then allegedly compounded this mistake by not quarantining the sick veteran's friends, and then combined two separate units at the hospital into one large unit after many employees started calling out sick -- thus exposing even more vets to the disease.

Continue Reading
 
 