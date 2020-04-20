Sweden claims coronavirus success after keeping country open — says herd immunity imminent
Criticized for refusing to lock down, Sweden’s top health official says herd immunity is inevitable and took credit for the slowing of coronavirus numbers.“According to our modelers, we are starting to see so many immune people in the population in Stockholm that it is starting to have an effect on the spread of the infection,” Anders Tegnell, who led the charge to keep Sweden open, told local media. “Our models point to some time in May.”Despite social distancing guidelines from the World Health Organization, Sweden has resisted lockdowns, instead keeping open schools, gyms, bars and restaura…
How did insects get their colours? Crystal-covered beetle discovery sheds light
Maria McNamara, University College Cork and Luke McDonald, University College Cork
We simulated how a modern dust bowl would impact global food supplies and the result is devastating
When the southern Great Plains of the US were blighted with a series of droughts in the 1930s, it had an unparalled impact on the whole country. Combined with decades of ill-advised farming policy, the result was the Dust Bowl. Massive dust storms began in 1931 and devastated the country’s major cereal producing areas. US wheat and maize production crashed by 32% in 1933 and continued to fall for the rest of the decade as more droughts hit.
Giant leap for corporations? The Trump administration wants to mine resources in space, but is it legal?
As the world tries to cope with the challenges of 2020, discussions around the use of mined resources from outer space continue to ratchet up.
On April 6, the US White House released an executive order that Americans
should have the right to engage in commercial exploration, recovery, and use of resources in outer space, consistent with applicable law.
It also requires the US secretary of state to negotiate bilateral and multilateral arrangements with foreign states regarding future “public and private recovery and use of space resources”.