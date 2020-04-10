Biden accuser Tara Reade filed a formal criminal complaint with DC police: report

Former Vice President Joe Biden is facing a #MeToo scandal the same week he became the Democratic Party’s 2020 presumptive nominee.

“A woman who accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her when she worked for him in 1993 has filed a formal criminal complaint with the Washington, DC, police about the alleged incident,” Business Insider reported Friday.

“Tara Reade says she told police that Biden assaulted her in a Senate corridor, shoving his hand under her skirt and penetrating her with his fingers. She was a staffer in his Senate office at the time,” Business Insider reported. “Late Thursday afternoon, Reade filed a report of the incident with the sexual assault unit of the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department.”

The complaint was filed one day after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) suspended his 2020 bid, leaving Biden as the presumptive nominee.