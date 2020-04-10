Biden accuser Tara Reade filed a formal criminal complaint with DC police: report
Former Vice President Joe Biden is facing a #MeToo scandal the same week he became the Democratic Party’s 2020 presumptive nominee.
“A woman who accused Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her when she worked for him in 1993 has filed a formal criminal complaint with the Washington, DC, police about the alleged incident,” Business Insider reported Friday.
“Tara Reade says she told police that Biden assaulted her in a Senate corridor, shoving his hand under her skirt and penetrating her with his fingers. She was a staffer in his Senate office at the time,” Business Insider reported. “Late Thursday afternoon, Reade filed a report of the incident with the sexual assault unit of the Washington, DC, Metropolitan Police Department.”
The complaint was filed one day after Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) suspended his 2020 bid, leaving Biden as the presumptive nominee.
2020 Election
‘This is a bad idea… really bad’: Bloomberg data strategy firm makes bid to run Biden campaign
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was among the first critics to raise alarm Friday afternoon after The Intercept reported that a digital strategy firm owned by billionaire Mike Bloomberg "is in serious talks" to win a contract to take over work on Joe Biden's general election campaign against President Donald Trump.
"Along with Biden's campaign," journalist Ryan Grim, who broke the story, reported, the firm—called Hawkfish and which ran Bloomberg's primary campaign—is now "courting a wide swath of other progressive and Democratic organizations, opening up the possibility of Bloomberg gaining significant control over the party's technology and data infrastructure."
Trump slammed for ‘ridiculous’ ad trying to link Biden to the Chinese government
On Friday, writing for The Washington Post, Greg Sargent tore apart President Donald Trump's "ridiculous" new attack ad trying to claim that Vice President Joe Biden is beholden to Chinese interests.
"The ad clips Biden’s words out of context to misleadingly imply that Biden criticized Trump’s decision to restrict travel from China, when that’s not what Biden did," wrote Sargent. "Second, the ad relies on numerous past quotes from Biden to demonstrate he’s supposedly been soft on China. But those quotes were mostly boilerplate diplomatic language — and Trump has repeatedly praised China in language very close to what Biden has used ... And third, the Asian man that Biden bowed to turns out to be Gary Locke, a former Washington governor and U.S. ambassador to China, an American."