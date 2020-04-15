Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas AG threatens to criminally sanction any group that tells voters to apply for a mail-in ballot to avoid COVID-19

Published

21 mins ago

on

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office issued a letter saying that the state’s official position is that fear of contracting COVID-19 is not a valid excuse for applying for an absentee ballot.

Furthermore, the letter warned that any entity telling voters to apply on that basis could face “criminal sanctions” under state law prohibiting election fraud and the encouragement of “false information” on ballot applications, depending on “the facts and circumstances of the individual case.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas has among the most burdensome restrictions in the country on those seeking to vote by mail. To qualify for an absentee ballot, Texas voters must be over the age of 65, disabled, or absent from their county or confined in lockup during the voting period. Voting rights groups are urging state judges to interpret the “disabled” excuse to also include people at risk of exposure to coronavirus — which Paxton opposes.

On Wednesday afternoon, a district judge for Travis County issued a temporary injunction allowing voters to cite coronavirus risk to apply to vote by mail. That decision is likely to be appealed.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Benjamin Netanyahu refused to give ventilators to desperate people in UK: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Axios reported Wednesday that when the United Kingdom turned to them for help during the coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the door.

According to Israeli officials, British companies tried to purchase ventilators from suppliers in Israel, but couldn't because Netanyahu signed an emergency decree outlawing any exports of the ventilators.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asked for the U.K. to have an exemption from the ban, and while Netanyahu was "understanding," he said Israel needed them for themselves.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas AG threatens to criminally sanction any group that tells voters to apply for a mail-in ballot to avoid COVID-19

Published

20 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office issued a letter saying that the state's official position is that fear of contracting COVID-19 is not a valid excuse for applying for an absentee ballot.

Furthermore, the letter warned that any entity telling voters to apply on that basis could face "criminal sanctions" under state law prohibiting election fraud and the encouragement of "false information" on ballot applications, depending on "the facts and circumstances of the individual case."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Many of the members of Trump’s economic recovery task force had no idea they were on it: report

Published

25 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

One day after President Trump assembled a list of business leaders, advisers, celebrities, and other public figures for his economic recovery task force, it was discovered that many of the people whose names appeared on the list had no idea they had been added to the group, according to a report from The Daily Beast.

Trump proudly touted his Great American Economic Revival Industry Groups during a White House press briefing in the Rose Garden on Tuesday night, the Daily Beast reports. "And yet, many of the listed names and companies did not learn of their new, supposed advisory roles until the president read their names on live TV, or until after the White House published the full list. Others said they hadn’t even committed to working with the Trump administration on this, and only agreed to take a phone call from the White House to see if the effort was worthwhile or just for show."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image