Texas doctor who downplayed vaccines wants to reopen so virus can ‘go through’ population ‘kids first’
An emergency room doctor from Odessa, Texas told MSNBC on Tuesday that he believed the state’s economy should open back up to allow the virus to “go through all of us.”
“Is Odessa ready for more people in public and a spike that could come with it?” MSNBC host Chuck Todd asked Dr. Sudip Bose.
“It’s tough decisions, like, which direction would you rather be wrong?” Bose replied. “For us, a tiered opening does make sense at this time and from the emergency room here, to be brutally honest, I think that this virus, in my opinion, is going to go through all of us throughout the United States.”
The doctor predicted that vaccines would not be of much help against COVID-19.
“The flu vaccine was 50% effective and you really have to get things right,” he explained. “If you don’t bind that properly, actually antibodies bind to it and it increases advancement into the cell. So long story short, I don’t think a vaccine is going to rescue us or a med, looking at the trials currently.”
Bose continued: “I think the best case scenario is you open things up in a calculated manner based on numbers and facts, not feelings. And let it go through. And the best case scenario, it may go through our kids first.”
The doctor claimed “kids are almost 100% protected.”
“And then it goes to their young parents,” he added. “And what we did in Italy that was good, was culturally those kids went to grandma and grandpa and they got sick. So, we’ve got to do this in a calculated manner.”
“And I think it is time to open our economy now,” Bose said.
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Activism
‘Disobey!’ ReopenNC leader arrested during protest at North Carolina governor’s mansion
Ashley Smith, the leader of a movement to "reopen" North Carolina, was reportedly arrested on Tuesday after she disobeyed police orders.
The incident happened during a protest at the governor's mansion in Raleigh. Smith was seen being handcuffed and taken into custody after she apparently disobeyed orders not to protest on the sidewalk.
Watch the video and read some of the reports below.
— Ashad Hajela (@ashad_hajela) April 28, 2020
2020 Election
Two-thirds of Americans believe virus will disrupt election: survey
Two-thirds of Americans believe the coronavirus pandemic is "very or somewhat likely" to disrupt the ability to vote in the November presidential election, according to a survey published on Tuesday.
But a majority of those polled by the Pew Research Center are confident the election will be conducted fairly and accurately.
Sixty-seven percent of those surveyed said it is "very or somewhat likely" that the COVID-19 outbreak will significantly disrupt Americans' ability to cast their ballots in November, Pew said.
Eighty percent of Democrats felt that way but just 50 percent of Republicans.
Breaking Banner
‘A bleak picture’: Political scientist lays out new developments that prove the coronavirus ‘nightmare’ won’t end anytime soon
Journalist Yascha Mounk, in an article for The Atlantic as well as a Twitter thread, on Tuesday offered a sobering analysis of the ongoing coronavirus, emphasizing that Americans must prepare themselves for a “darker reality” and realize that “prospects for deliverance” from “this nightmare” are “remote.”
Mounk’s Twitter thread is essentially a condensed version of his Atlantic article, and he lays out his reasons why Americans shouldn’t expect a quick and easy solution to the crisis.