Texas is next: Epidemiologist explains how the state acted too slowly on coronavirus

Published

11 mins ago

on

The state of Texas could be the next COVID-19 hotspot, an epidemiologist warned on Thursday.

“California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a sweeping statewide stay-at-home order on March 19,” ABC News reports. “On the other hand, Texas took a much slower approach, with Gov. Greg Abbott finally instituting an order to close all non-essential businesses on March 31.”

ABC News interviewed Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“I think Texas is going to be the next hot spot. We can already see the cases starting to increase, it is start of an exponential rise,” Dr. Brownstein explained.

“Any intervention we do now will take weeks to see the impact,” he noted.

Did Trump's inaction make the coronavirus outbreak worse?
Jared Kushner ripped by NYT columnist: He will ‘get us all killed’ with his incompetence

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

On Thursday, writing for The New York Times, columnist Michelle Goldberg laid into President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who appeared at the day's coronavirus press conference to blame states for the federal government's slow response.

"Reporting on the White House’s herky-jerky coronavirus response, Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman has a quotation from Jared Kushner that should make all Americans, and particularly all New Yorkers, dizzy with terror," wrote Goldberg. "According to Sherman, when New York’s governor, Andrew Cuomo, said that the state would need 30,000 ventilators at the apex of the coronavirus outbreak, Kushner decided that Cuomo was being alarmist. 'I have all this data about I.C.U. capacity,' Kushner reportedly said. 'I'm doing my own projections, and I've gotten a lot smarter about this. New York doesn’t need all the ventilators.'"

Continue Reading

Trump expected to tell all Americans to wear cloth masks in public: report

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 2, 2020

By

The Trump White House is expected to urge Americans to wear cloth face masks when in public to help slow the transmission of coronavirus, in a reversal of current guidelines. The CDC says there is increasing evidence asymptomatic coronavirus carriers may be spreading the virus more than first believed, The Washington Post reports.

But studies going back weeks or longer made clear people who show few or no symptoms are "shedding" more of the virus – spreading it – at a rate higher than some who are fully symptomatic.

Continue Reading
 

