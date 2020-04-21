Quantcast
Connect with us

Texas Republican Dan Patrick gets hammered for bleak and macabre argument against coronavirus lockdowns

Published

2 hours ago

on

Far-right Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been inundated with criticism for his recent assertion that if more coronavirus deaths is the price that the U.S. has to pay for reopening its economy, so be it. And instead of walking back that assertion, Patrick doubled down on it during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program.

Social distancing, Patrick stressed to Carlson, is crushing the U.S. economy — and saving lives, Patrick insisted, isn’t the only thing to be concerned about.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick told Carlson, “When you start shutting down society and people start losing their paychecks and businesses can’t open and governments aren’t getting revenues…. I’m sorry to say, I was right on this. And I’m thankful that we are now, Tucker, beginning to open up Texas and other states because it’s been long overdue.”

The Texas Republican went on to say, “There are more important things than living, and that’s saving this country for my children and my grandchildren — and saving this country for all of us. And I don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die. But maybe we’ve got to take some risks and get back in the game — and get this country back up and running.”

Media Matters’ Andrew Lawrence tweeted a clip of Patrick making those assertions, and plenty of Twitter users have been slamming the Texas lieutenant governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

@EdKamen posted, “Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick said, ‘There are more important things than living.’ Uh … what are they?” And @RogueSNRadvisor wrote, “Yeah he wants everyone else to take the risks.”

Australia-based Twitter user Suzie Calalesina, @SuzieGabriella, cited Patrick as a prime example of why so many people around the world view U.S. politics as a mess.

“Is this for real???,” Calalesina posted. “In Australia we went into lockdown in March and if our politicians spoke like this they would gone!!! I’m sorry but the US is in worse shape than is thought globally.”

ADVERTISEMENT

@660Mary tweeted, “I don’t EVER want to hear another conservative Republican claim to be pro-life! EVER! @LtGovTX.” And @Panos_Iliop wrote, “This is, without a doubt, the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. What are these people on?”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Arizona Republicans could lose control of the state House — because a lawmaker lied about her home address

Published

3 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

Republicans control the Arizona House of Representatives by just 31-29. A loss of just one seat in the 2020 elections would force them to share power with Democrats, and a loss of two seats would give Democrats control of the chamber outright for the first time since 1966.

According to The Arizona Republic, the GOP may well be on their way to losing one of those seats — for an incredibly bizarre reason.

"Unless Rep. Shawnna Bolick really is living in a tiny box on Bell Road, she may be in a heap of trouble," wrote Laurie Roberts. "A lawsuit was filed on Monday asking a judge to toss Bolick off the ballot. This, because she listed her residential address as 610 E. Bell Road, 2-142, both on her nominating petitions and on her circulator verification forms. Then she declared 'under penalty of perjury' that the information was true. That address is a UPS store."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jim Acosta calls out Trump for ‘gaslighting’ America about the anti-lockdown protests

Published

55 mins ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

At Tuesday's White House coronavirus task force briefing, President Donald Trump once again downplayed the risk of the anti-lockdown protests popping up around the country — suggesting that they are practicing responsible social distancing.

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta promptly laid into the president, pointing out that most of the protesters are doing no such thing and accusing Trump of "gaslighting" the American people.

Trump again gaslighting on protests saying the demonstrators are practicing social distancing. They aren’t.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump says the stock market is ‘not doing badly’ — after 600+ point drop

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 21, 2020

By

At Tuesday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump tried to spin the performance of the markets, saying that "the stock market is still not doing badly considering what this country's been through."

Trump chose to make this comment just an hour after the market closed at a 637-point Dow Jones drop — and a day after oil prices went below zero.

Watch below:

"The stock market is still not doing badly considering what this country's been through" -- Trump's economic boasts have definitely lost some juice pic.twitter.com/QTziYiBmfh

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image