Texas Republican Dan Patrick gets hammered for bleak and macabre argument against coronavirus lockdowns

Far-right Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has been inundated with criticism for his recent assertion that if more coronavirus deaths is the price that the U.S. has to pay for reopening its economy, so be it. And instead of walking back that assertion, Patrick doubled down on it during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program.

Social distancing, Patrick stressed to Carlson, is crushing the U.S. economy — and saving lives, Patrick insisted, isn’t the only thing to be concerned about.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick told Carlson, “When you start shutting down society and people start losing their paychecks and businesses can’t open and governments aren’t getting revenues…. I’m sorry to say, I was right on this. And I’m thankful that we are now, Tucker, beginning to open up Texas and other states because it’s been long overdue.”

TX Lt Gov Dan Patrick: "There are more important things than living … I dont want to die, nobody wants to die but man we've got to take some risks" pic.twitter.com/dRTF8Moav4 — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 21, 2020

The Texas Republican went on to say, “There are more important things than living, and that’s saving this country for my children and my grandchildren — and saving this country for all of us. And I don’t want to die. Nobody wants to die. But maybe we’ve got to take some risks and get back in the game — and get this country back up and running.”

Media Matters’ Andrew Lawrence tweeted a clip of Patrick making those assertions, and plenty of Twitter users have been slamming the Texas lieutenant governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

@EdKamen posted, “Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick said, ‘There are more important things than living.’ Uh … what are they?” And @RogueSNRadvisor wrote, “Yeah he wants everyone else to take the risks.”

Australia-based Twitter user Suzie Calalesina, @SuzieGabriella, cited Patrick as a prime example of why so many people around the world view U.S. politics as a mess.

“Is this for real???,” Calalesina posted. “In Australia we went into lockdown in March and if our politicians spoke like this they would gone!!! I’m sorry but the US is in worse shape than is thought globally.”

ADVERTISEMENT

@660Mary tweeted, “I don’t EVER want to hear another conservative Republican claim to be pro-life! EVER! @LtGovTX.” And @Panos_Iliop wrote, “This is, without a doubt, the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard. What are these people on?”

important to clarify that when he says "we've got to take some risks" he means you…you've got to take some risks — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) April 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I want those words shoved down his throat every time he backs any anti-choice legislation, lawsuit, etc. Some things are more important than life, huh? These rabid pro-lifers just aren’t very pro-life when it comes to their stock portfolios — Dawn (@goldenheart1995) April 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick said, "There are more important things than living." Uh … what are they? — Ed Kamen (@EdKamen) April 21, 2020

I think Dan Patrick meant that there are more important things to *him* than *other* people living. — Kansas Grant (@KansasGrant) April 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Stock portfolios, bank accounts, income statements…all exceedingly more important than breathing. — Dave Soutter (@Delby2016) April 21, 2020

Is this for real??? In Australia we went into lockdown in March and if our politicians spoke like this they would gone!!! I’m sorry but the US is in worse shape than is thought globally — Suzie Calalesina (@SuzieGabriella) April 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is, without a doubt, the stupidest thing I've ever heard. What are these people on? — Panos Iliopoulos (@Panos_Iliop) April 21, 2020

There is quite literally nothing more important than staying alive. — PupperMum (@pupper_mum) April 21, 2020

He doesn't get to choose. The virus chooses. Now ask him if he's willing to sacrifice one of his children or grandchild, just 1, & see what the answer is then. — Elisa Spencer (@ElisafromCA) April 21, 2020