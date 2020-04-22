‘That’s not true!’ ABC’s Jon Karl speaks out as Trump uses presser to trash media
At the White House press briefing on coronavirus on Wednesday, President Donald Trump spent several moments attacking the media for its coverage of his leadership, blasting “bad reporting” and saying the media wouldn’t be satisfied if he tested every American ten times.
ABC News’ Jon Karl, president of the White House Correspondent’s Association, couldn’t stay silent at that. “That’s not true!” he blurted out.
Trump retorted that Karl is “one of the leaders of the bad reporting.”
Good for @WHCA president @JonKarl — speaking up after Trump says the press would criticize him even if the government tested every American ten times — "that's not true," Karl said. pic.twitter.com/05CpibkwPT
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) April 22, 2020
