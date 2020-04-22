‘That’s really ignorant’: Anderson Cooper destroys Las Vegas mayor as she argues to reopen casinos

“Wow,” Cooper shot back. “Okay, that’s really ignorant… That’s an ignorant, ignorant statement. That’s a restaurant. And yes, it’s in China but they are human beings too.”
The CNN host went on to castigate Goodman as “irresponsible” for her call to reopen casinos.
“It just seems really irresponsible,” Cooper advised. “You’re not out there doing anything about trying to improve testing… or improve contact tracing. You’re simply sitting there and saying, ‘Get back to work, get these casinos open again.'”
“And you have no idea or plan,” he added. “You’ve done nothing to try to figure out what’s the best way to make that happen. How far apart should a dealer be from the people? I mean, you’re offering nothing other than being a cheerleader.”
On Wednesday, Vice reported that a golf advocacy group known as We Are Golf is seeking a massive bailout from Congress — and that what they are asking for would also apply to golf courses owned by the Trump Organization itself.
"An influential golf political advocacy group with ties to Trump’s company has reached out to members of Congress with a proposal to make federal coronavirus rescue loans more widely accessible to the golf world, including a change that could enable Trump’s company to borrow millions if accepted," reported Greg Walters.