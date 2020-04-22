Quantcast
Connect with us

‘That’s really ignorant’: Anderson Cooper destroys Las Vegas mayor as she argues to reopen casinos

Published

21 mins ago

on

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Wednesday struggled in a CNN interview to defend her desire to immediately reopen casinos.

During the interview, CNN host Anderson Cooper seemed mystified by the push to reopen the Las Vegas strip without the necessary measures to mitigate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At one point, Goodman disagreed with a study which found that one person at a restaurant in China infected at least nine other people who were eating nearby.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This isn’t China!” Goodman exclaimed. “This is Las Vegas, Nevada.”

“Wow,” Cooper shot back. “Okay, that’s really ignorant… That’s an ignorant, ignorant statement. That’s a restaurant. And yes, it’s in China but they are human beings too.”

The CNN host went on to castigate Goodman as “irresponsible” for her call to reopen casinos.

“It just seems really irresponsible,” Cooper advised. “You’re not out there doing anything about trying to improve testing… or improve contact tracing. You’re simply sitting there and saying, ‘Get back to work, get these casinos open again.'”

“And you have no idea or plan,” he added. “You’ve done nothing to try to figure out what’s the best way to make that happen. How far apart should a dealer be from the people? I mean, you’re offering nothing other than being a cheerleader.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch a portion of the interview below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The golf industry wants a huge bailout — and it would apply to Trump’s courses too: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Vice reported that a golf advocacy group known as We Are Golf is seeking a massive bailout from Congress — and that what they are asking for would also apply to golf courses owned by the Trump Organization itself.

"An influential golf political advocacy group with ties to Trump’s company has reached out to members of Congress with a proposal to make federal coronavirus rescue loans more widely accessible to the golf world, including a change that could enable Trump’s company to borrow millions if accepted," reported Greg Walters.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘That’s really ignorant’: Anderson Cooper destroys Las Vegas mayor as she argues to reopen casinos

Published

19 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman on Wednesday struggled in a CNN interview to defend her desire to immediately reopen casinos.

During the interview, CNN host Anderson Cooper seemed mystified by the push to reopen the Las Vegas strip without the necessary measures to mitigate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

At one point, Goodman disagreed with a study which found that one person at a restaurant in China infected at least nine other people who were eating nearby.

"This isn't China!" Goodman exclaimed. "This is Las Vegas, Nevada."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Manipulative Trump is terrified of widespread coronavirus testing

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

In recent days, Donald Trump's go-to excuse for why the federal government hasn't done more to ramp up efforts to test Americans for the novel coronavirus — even though such tests are necessary for the economy to successfully reopen — is that this should be the responsibility of state governments.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading
 
 