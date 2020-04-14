The Daily Show fills in Trump’s missing month — and it is a brutal expose of coronavirus incompetence

On Monday, President Donald Trump attempted to cover-up his public policy failures in responding to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic during a White House briefing.

At the briefing, the president showed a propaganda-style video that attempted to show him aggressively responding to the crisis.

As many people noted, Trump largely ignored his lost month of February in his video montage.

But Trevor Noah and “The Daily Show” filled in the missing month with an “exclusive” video showing Trump’s comments during the missing time.

Watch: