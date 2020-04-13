The GOP’s push to block voters in Wisconsin backfired spectacularly — and could cost them the 2020 election: voting rights attorney

Republicans in Wisconsin drew outrage after they forced the primary to be held in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic — and went to the Supreme Court to block absentee ballots from being counted for an extended period. The move promoted speculation that they were drying to depress votes in liberal Milwaukee and Dane Counties by forcing thousands of people to risk COVID-19 exposure to stand in line at polling places — thus helping Republican-appointed state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly win a full term.

While the race hasn’t been called yet, early returns look highly strong for Democratic-aligned challenger Jill Karofsky, which would mean Republicans’ voter suppression efforts were a spectacular failure.

But as Democratic voting rights attorney Marc Elias pointed out on Monday evening, Republicans’ potential loss goes beyond the Supreme Court seat. Their push for the federal courts to block voting created a ticking legal time bomb for Republicans that could pave the way for a huge expansion of voting rights in several key states — and put their chances of re-electing President Donald Trump in serious danger.

As we focus on how badly the @RNC lost in Wisconsin today. It lost more than the judicial election. It lost a very BIG legal issue for the Fall. 👉 Last week, the SCOTUS majority adopted my legal position that ALL ballots postmarked by Election Day must be counted. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/e2F6yWNBk9 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 13, 2020

The @RNC made a key mistake bringing the WI case to the US Supreme Court. The Court's language about postmarked ballots is a silver lining that makes the direction clear: states must extend ballot receipt deadlines to include ALL ballots postmarked BY Election Day. (2/6) — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 13, 2020

Beyond WI, a handful of states — AZ, FL, GA, MI, PA and TX — have Election Day receipt laws that should be changed to match the standard SCOTUS set for WI. If they don't, they will end up being sued in court. (3/6) — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 13, 2020

We know that Election Day receipt deadlines have a significant impact on minority voters. Let’s take AZ as an example 👇 (4/6) pic.twitter.com/pEQqfCavsr — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 13, 2020

States like PA and MI, need to act now to avoid similar problems. In 2018, both states unfairly rejected thousands of absentee ballots due to their restrictive Election Day receipt deadlines. I discuss the impact of these laws more in detail here 👇 (5/6)https://t.co/mkKgsBVFza — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 13, 2020

This is a critical moment that should set reform in motion. States must take a cue from SCOTUS to replace Election Day receipt laws with the more intuitive postmarked-by-Election Day standard. If not, we will turn to the courts to protect the rights of voters. (6/6) — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) April 13, 2020