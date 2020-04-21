The inside story of how the Bay Area got ahead of the COVID-19 crisis
Sunday was supposed to be a rare day off for Dr. Tomás Aragón after weeks of working around-the-clock.Instead, the San Francisco public health officer was jolted awake by an urgent 7:39 a.m. text message from his boss.“Can you set up a call with San Mateo and Santa Clara health officers this a.m., so we can discuss us all getting on the same page this week with aggressive actions, thanks,” said the message from Dr. Grant Colfax, director of San Francisco’s Department of Public Health.“Will do, getting up now,” Aragón responded.It was March 15, two days before St. Patrick’s Day, a heavy part…
He’s a 30-something Ironman athlete — but COVID-19 nearly killed him
MINNEAPOLIS — The COVID-19 mystery of Ben O’Donnell, a 30-something Ironman athlete, remains as baffling today as it did March 10 — when Minnesotans learned the state’s first coronavirus case needing intensive care was someone in his prime.State health investigators were perplexed, given the virus’ history of hitting the sick and elderly the hardest.Minnesotans lost hope, because being young and healthy were not surefire shields against COVID-19.“It made everything a lot more real,” said Haley Kramer, an intensive care nurse who treated O’Donnell, “because he was me, he was my husband, he was ... (more…)
If you need a ventilator for COVID-19, odds are 50-50 you’ll survive. But doctors are learning more every day
PHILADELPHIA — Mike DeWan, 43, of Worcester; Jim Cracas, 51, of Chester Springs; and Raveena Brown, 62, of Bear, Del., each had the bad luck to get a horrible case of the coronavirus, so bad that they needed to spend days — in DeWan’s case, weeks — on a ventilator, a machine that forced oxygen-rich air into their fluid-filled lungs.All strong and healthy before their illnesses, they also had the good luck to survive. About half of coronavirus patients who need ventilators die.They now have one more thing in common: None remembers anything about being on the machine that has been the focus of s... (more…)
How a coronavirus economy could harm recent college grads
Canceled internships. Rescinded job offers. Students who graduate from college this spring, or who had lined up an internship for on-the-job training over the summer, will enter a vastly different job market than the one that existed even a few months ago — and if the downturn becomes a recession, it could have long-term impacts on their earnings, economists say.In the face of the COVID-19 national health emergency, there’s early evidence that at least some entry-level job offers for college grads are being rescinded, and many internships are being moved online; a few are being canceled altoge... (more…)