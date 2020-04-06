Quantcast
Connect with us

The inspector general Trump fired tells whistleblowers to continue ‘to bravely speak up’ despite backlash

Published

1 min ago

on

Former inspector general Michael Atkinson, who President Donald Trump announced was fired for his role in the Ukraine issue, spoke out about the issue in a lengthy statement released Sunday, the New York Times reported.

“The American people deserve an honest and effective government,” he wrote. “They are counting on you to use authorized channels to bravely speak up — there is no disgrace for doing so.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please do not allow recent events to silence your voices,” he implored.

Atkinson was appointed by Trump in 2018 but was dismissed after he agreed that the whistleblower complaint about Trump’s Ukraine scandal was credible enough to investigate.

He went on to say that he was fired for fulfilling his “legal obligations.”

Read the full letter from Atkinson here.

You can read the full report on the letter from the New York Times.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is $1,200 enough coronavirus
relief for Americans?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Ruhle smacks down ex-Trump official’s defense of hedge-funders scooping up stimulus dollars

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC on Monday morning, former White House communications head Anthony Scaramucci got into a verbal scuffle with host Stephanie Ruhle when he attempted to make the case for Wall Street financiers scooping up as much of the multi-trillion dollar stimulus money as they can when it should be going to struggling businesses.

Ruhle, who had a very successful career on Wall Street before turning to journalism has been warning for days that wealthy Wall Street businessmen are already working with high-priced accountants and financial advisors on how they can take advantage of the trillions of dollars the government is pumping into the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s petty vindictiveness on full display despite the ongoing coronavirus crisis

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

As we know, even in the midst of a national emergency, Donald Trump could find time and bandwidth to continue his retribution campaign.

He dismissed Michael Atkinson, the inspector general for the intelligence agencies, for doing “a terrible job,” satisfying his own thirst for vengeance for anyone who actually adhered to law and practice over blind loyalty to Trump himself. Indeed, asked about it the next day, Trump underscored his action by saying, Atkinson “was no Trump supporter, that I can tell you.”

It was an act that we once would have labeled corruption, by Democrats and Republicans – that is using the office for personal purposes – if Congress and too many Americans had not since become inured by so many like instances.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Georgia pastor takes a shot at Louisiana church for defying social-distancing order

Published

11 mins ago

on

April 6, 2020

By

A Georgia pastor took a shot at a Louisiana church that is defying orders to distance and not gather in large groups.

Pastor Tony Spell told CNN that if it was about "self-promotion then I would live stream and televise my services, which we have the ability to do but we refuse to because the word of god commands us to assemble together."

Speaking Monday, Pastor Alan Mushegan Jr. said: "people are up on the wrong soapbox right now, thumping their Bibles and they're preaching the wrong message."

"This is the time when the church should be showing forth healing and a message of love and a message of hope," the pastor explained. "Hope is the key in this and hope has seen beyond where we are and where we're going. I believe it's the wrong message."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image