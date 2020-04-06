The inspector general Trump fired tells whistleblowers to continue ‘to bravely speak up’ despite backlash

Former inspector general Michael Atkinson, who President Donald Trump announced was fired for his role in the Ukraine issue, spoke out about the issue in a lengthy statement released Sunday, the New York Times reported.

“The American people deserve an honest and effective government,” he wrote. “They are counting on you to use authorized channels to bravely speak up — there is no disgrace for doing so.”

“Please do not allow recent events to silence your voices,” he implored.

Atkinson was appointed by Trump in 2018 but was dismissed after he agreed that the whistleblower complaint about Trump’s Ukraine scandal was credible enough to investigate.

He went on to say that he was fired for fulfilling his “legal obligations.”

