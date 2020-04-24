The mental health fallout from COVID-19 will be huge
By Paul DubersteinWe are in the midst of one of the largest psychological and medical experiments conducted in the history of this country. Over the next few years, thousands of research articles will appear in scientific journals on the mental health fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Like other public health researchers with expertise in mental health, I predict that the COVID-19 pandemic will take a severe toll on mental health not just now but for years to come.Communities throughout New Jersey will need to prepare for increased rates of anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, drug abuse…
‘IT WAS ON NATIONAL TV’: Internet blows up on Trump for lying that his disinfectant proposal was ‘sarcasm’
A brief appearance on TV by Donald Trump during a Friday signing ceremony turned into a deluge of criticism on Twitter after the president claimed his comments on Thursday about using light and disinfectants to treat victims of the coronavirus was merely him responding sarcastically to a reporter's question.
The brief exchange, which CNN's Anderson Cooper called blatant lying by the president, infuriated Twitter users who called out the president.
WATCH: Trump says he was being ‘sarcastic’ when he suggested testing an ‘injection’ of disinfectant to cure coronavirus
President Donald Trump was challenged Friday on his stunning – and stunningly dangerous – comments suggesting doctors test injecting disinfectant into the human body to try to cure COVID-19, the disease caused by the new novel coronavirus.
“Nah, I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters just like you to see what would happen,” Trump claimed, responding to a reporter who asked him to explain his remarks that lit up on social media.
‘It’s very sad’: Nancy Pelosi blasts Trump’s mix of arrogance and scientific ignorance
Speaking on MSNBC this morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi addressed President Trump's advocacy for unproven coronavirus treatments, specifically drugs like Hydroxychloroquine, adding that not only is Trump pushing for these drugs, he's also pushing for the agencies in charge of approving medical treatments to approve "what the administration wants rather than what science demands."
"But nonetheless ... let's just go forward," Pelosi said. "Let's say that what we're doing legislatively that we will provide the resources for our health services and the rest to meet the needs of the American people, for our scientists to quickly, as soon as possible, find a vaccine, hopefully a cure even sooner than that, and that we will make sure there is integrity in how it is developed and integrity in how it's distributed. That doesn't exist right now according to what we're seeing from the White House."