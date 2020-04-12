Quantcast
Connect with us

The most important thing media can tell us right now is how we’re getting infected

Published

2 hours ago

on

- Commentary

There are countless healthcare heroes putting their own lives on the line to save sick people’s lives, but the real front line of this pandemic is regular people trying to keep from getting sick in the first place.

Barring the discovery of a miracle treatment, medical intervention can only do so much. The main way to save lives, and the best hope for stopping the outbreak, is for individuals to change their behavior so we stop spreading the virus. (Individuals, of course, do not always choose their circumstances; society needs to support individuals so that they don’t need to choose between the health of the community and daily survival.)

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN: New York governor dismisses possibility of shelter in place order after mayor urged New Yorkers to prepare for it

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s refusal to take decisive action (CNN, 3/17/20) is a big part of the reason New York State has the worst Covid-19 outbreak in the nation.

And drastic changes in behavior have caused dramatic reductions in the spread of coronavirus. Take New York State, which has become the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States, and probably the world: On March 17, when Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared his opposition to a shelter-in-place policy (CNN, 3/17/20), there were 1,706 recognized cases of Covid-19 in the state. When Cuomo bowed to reality on March 20, telling workers at all non-essential businesses to stay home (CNBC, 3/20/20), that number had risen to 8,310—a growth rate of 48% a day, which doubles the number of cases faster than every two days.

With New Yorkers largely heeding the call to mostly shut down our lives, that growth rate has declined sharply. In the week after Cuomo’s order, known cases grew 27% per day; the week after that, it was 13%; the following week, which brings us to yesterday, cases grew 8% per day. (These numbers from this highly useful site.)

This is good; if we had kept going at the rate we were at on March 20, infections would be in the millions in the state right now, and the virus would be starting to run out of fresh victims to infect. It’s hard to say what the death toll would have been, especially with a healthcare system that would be almost useless in the face of such numbers, but hundreds of thousands does not seem like an unlikely death toll. So—good job, people!

ADVERTISEMENT

But the fact remains that each day for the past 11 days, New York State has added at least 8,000 to the total of identified cases—when the total that was alarming enough to shut down most of the economic life of the state was 8,130. So far in New York, the proportion of identified cases that are officially registered as fatal—bearing in mind that both of these numbers are severely undercounted—is 4.8%. If that number stays steady, the new cases will add something like 375–525 additional deaths to the eventual tally every day—in a state where in normal times there are approximately 425 deaths from all causes each day.

XKCD: Pathogen Resistance

The question is: Will human brains continue to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic? (XKCD, 3/30/20)

ADVERTISEMENT

And it is not clear that the growth rate in new cases will continue to decline; we may have reached a plateau. Cases grew by 8% on April 5 and April 8; by 7% on April 6, 9 and 10; and by 6% on April 7: There is no clear downward trend. And maintaining a 7% growth rate means doubling the number of cases every 10 days; that is obviously not sustainable, especially when you already have 180,000 cases.

This story could be repeated for pretty much every state and territory in the union. There’s no place where the outbreak is clearly dying out on its own, nowhere that the number of cases looks to be dropping anytime soon below the numbers that forced the dramatic clampdown on economic life.

ADVERTISEMENT

What this means is: We need to do better. As much as we have changed our lives to stop spreading the virus, we need to change more. That’s the only feasible path back to a semblance of normal life.

And that’s where the media can be most helpful: by investigating and reporting how the virus is continuing to spread. Are new infections happening among people who have disregarded instructions about isolation and social distance? Among essential workers who lack adequate safety gear? Among those who are doing their best to heed warnings, but are finding themselves exposed in the course of obtaining basic necessities? Do masks help? Is exercising outdoors safe?

Finding out what the weak spots are in our defense against the coronavirus is the most vital task journalists can perform right now. It’s news we could use—desperately.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Conservative lays waste to Trump and his enablers for allowing the coronavirus to drive the US ‘straight off the cliff’

Published

5 mins ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

In his column for the Washington Post, conservative Max Boot pointed out that, while the coronavirus is the worst at this time that ails the country, a close second is Donald Trump and his rabid supporters who have held the country up from stemming the deadly tide of the pandemic.

As Boot explained, "The most dangerous contagion we now confront is the coronavirus, which has killed more than 20,000 Americans and thrown more than 16 million out of work. The second-most-dangerous contagion is the conspiracy-mongering, hostility to science and outright irrationality promulgated by President Trump and his loudmouth media enablers,'before adding, "It will take intensive contact tracing to follow the spread of crackpot ideas: Is Trump infecting the cable news hosts, or are they infecting him? Suffice it to say, the president and his media fans are both afflicted with perilous misconceptions that are making the threat from the coronavirus far more acute."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Stormy Daniels leads chorus of critics blasting churchgoers breaking quarantine and putting the lives of their families at risk

Published

46 mins ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

With reports that some churches are going forward with Easter services on Sunday despite a nationwide stay-at-home edict from health officials and state lawmakers, adult film star Stormy Daniels -- who reportedly had a dalliance with Donald Trump before he became president -- led a chorus of critics in blasting churchgoers for putting themselves, their families and fellow parishioners at risk.

According to the actress, if anyone feels compelled to go to church and mingle with crowds, they should remain there for 14 days until it is clear they are not infected with the COVID-19 virus.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida police chief suspended for suggesting deputy’s COVID-19 death was linked to his being gay: report

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 12, 2020

By

According to a report from CBS4 Miami, Davie Police Chief Dale Engle has been put on administrative leave over comments he made about a deputy who recently passed away from the COVID-19 virus.

The suspension stems from a confrontation that Engle had with officers after they complained about not having enough protection from the coronavirus that led the chief to berate them.

“We had several that came forward and several who were afraid to come forward as well. That is our job at that point for our officers and the members we represent when they feel intimidated,” stated Fraternal Order of Police Chief of State Mike Tucker to CBS.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image