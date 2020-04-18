The Rolling Stones join star-studded lineup for Covid-19 concert
The Rolling Stones will join a star-studded global television broadcast on Saturday to honor healthcare workers on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the band announced on Friday.
The two-hour “One World: Together at Home” event, a combination of music, comedy and stories from doctors, nurses and grocery workers, will be broadcast across multiple North American and international television networks.
“We are honored to be invited to be part of the ‘One World: Together at Home’ broadcast – from our homes in isolation,” the group said in a statement released by Global Citizen, the nonprofit group that spearheaded the event with the World Health Organization (WHO).
The Stones join a lineup that includes Celine Dion, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Elton John, Paul McCartney, Chris Martin, Andrea Bocelli and Michael Buble.
The television broadcast will be preceded by a six-hour live streaming event with appearances by major sports stars, including British Formula One racing champion Lewis Hamilton, U.S. women’s World Cup soccer champion Megan Rapinoe, World Cup ski racer Lindsey Vonn and dozens of other singers, actors and social media influencers.
Participants will appear remotely due to social distancing and shutdowns aimed at curtailing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
While the special is not billed as a public fundraiser, it is also aimed at encouraging philanthropists and companies to contribute to the WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Lady Gaga said last week that more than $35 million had been raised.
Trump and Bill Barr urged by right-wing activists to sue Democratic states over coronavirus lockdowns: report
On Saturday, Politico reported that a number of President Donald Trump's allies are urging him to use the Justice Department to sue Democratic states over coronavirus lockdowns.
"In a letter sent to Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday, the Conservative Action Project, a group of conservative leaders including Matt Schlapp of the American Conservative Union, Tom Fitton of Judicial Watch and Jenny Beth Martin of Tea Party Patriots, called governors and local leaders 'petty, would-be dictators' who had committed 'rampant abuses of constitutional rights and civil liberties' as part of their response to the coronavirus," reported Meredith McGraw and Josh Gerstein.
Spain Covid-19 deaths surpass 20,000
The death toll from the coronavirus in Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, moved past 20,000 on Saturday, the health ministry said.
A total of 20,043 people have now succumbed to the disease, which killed 565 people in Spain in the past 24 hours, slightly down on the 585 reported on Friday.
Spain is the second worst-hit country in Europe behind Italy but has tentatively begun to ease a strict lockdown imposed on March 14, opening up some sectors of the economy, including manufacturing, earlier this week.
Ivanka Trump buried on MSNBC for stay-at-home hypocrisy: ‘Look at her actions and not her words’
On MSNBC Saturday, Business Insider reporter Sonam Sheth broke down Ivanka Trump's personal travel across state lines to celebrate Passover, failing to follow the stay-at-home orders the government is attempting to enforce to curb the spread of coronavirus.
"Obviously, it doesn't look great for Ivanka Trump or the White House," said Sheth. "But as far as them flouting the stay-at-home orders to go to Trump's golf club in New Jersey, if you'll pardon the pun, it's kind of par for the course for this White House and for this administration. They have routinely, throughout Trump's presidency, either acted against the advice that they have publicly given Americans or they have done the very things that they have criticized their political opponents for."