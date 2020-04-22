The Tooth Fairy won’t catch the virus, Fauci assures seven-year-old
Top US health and infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci has assured a young girl that the tooth fairy is not at risk of infection during the coronavirus pandemic.
The popular doctor will appear Wednesday as a guest on actor Will Smith’s Snapchat show “Will From Home.” In a preview clip of their interview, posted to YouTube on Monday, a seven-year-old girl called in from Los Angeles with a very pressing question.
“Can the tooth fairy still come if I lose my tooth because of the coronavirus?” asked the girl, who introduced herself as Ava. “And can she catch the virus?”
Fauci was quick to reassure her: “I don’t think you need to worry about the Tooth Fairy,” he said, smiling.
“When… your tooth (falls) out, you stick it under the pillow, and I’ll guarantee you that that Tooth Fairy is not going to get infected and is not going to get sick.”
Fauci has captured hearts as the country’s new hero: the straight-talking coronavirus point man at President Donald Trump’s daily pandemic briefings.
The US has been hit hard by the COVID-19 outbreak, recording more than 800,000 cases since the start of the pandemic and 44,845 deaths.
Texas investigating meat processing plants over coronavirus outbreaks
The Department of State Health Services is looking into outbreaks at JBS Beef in Moore County and Tyson Foods in Shelby County.
State health officials confirmed Tuesday that they are investigating an outbreak of the new coronavirus at the JBS Beef packing plant in the Texas Panhandle, part of ongoing efforts to monitor major meat processing plants as the pandemic continues to threaten food supply chains.
Earlier this month, the Department of State Health Services conducted an epidemiological investigation in Shelby County that identified a cluster of 14 coronavirus cases and two related deaths that were “in some manner” tied to employees of a Tyson Foods facility.
Trump tries to reassure seniors he won’t let them die after polling shows he’s hemorrhaging their support
Recent polls have shown that President Donald Trump is actually losing support among older voters amid his chaotic handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and now the president is trying to reassure them that he won't let them die.
In a Wednesday morning tweet, the president promoted the reopening of the American economy while also taking care to note that older Americans will need special protections.
"States are safely coming back," the president wrote. "Our Country is starting to OPEN FOR BUSINESS again. Special care is, and always will be, given to our beloved seniors (except me!). Their lives will be better than ever...WE LOVE YOU ALL!"
Can dogs detect COVID-19? Canines in training to sniff out virus
Can dogs detect COVID-19? A British charity believes so, and has begun training canines to sniff out the coronavirus following previous screening success with various illnesses.
Medical Detection Dogs, set up in 2008 to harness dogs' sharp sense of smell to detect human diseases, started working on the project late last month.
In its training room in Milton Keynes, in central England, the dogs are being intensively trained to sniff out samples of the virus, and indicate when they have found it to receive a treat.
The approach is based on a belief that each disease triggers a distinct odour, which canines are uniquely well-placed to smell.