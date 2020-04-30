Quantcast
The View’s Meghan McCain reveals why Trump is so desperate to get back to Arizona

5 mins ago

“The View” co-hosts went after President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner for what they said were “tone deaf” comments about the coronavirus crisis being a “success story.” It’s just another in a long line of tone-deaf behavior coming out of the White House, said Sunny Hostin. It could be one of the many reasons that the traditionally red state of Arizona is now in play.

One of the main reasons the White House may be trying to downplay the crisis is that the president wants to get out and start rallies again because he’s in trouble.

“We’re nowhere near opening up as a country, but at the same time our president is really worried about rallies and he’s really worried about Arizona and Ohio because these are going to be make-or-break states for him going into the election,” said McCain. “Arizona, I never thought I would see this in my entire lifetime, but Arizona has a really real chance of going blue. Right now Astronaut [Mark] Kelly is running against [appointed Sen. Martha] McSally and traditionally Arizona has been red for the past 80 years and we’re seeing with the growth in immigration and just, honestly, changing times. Arizona has always been a really independent state and he’s losing right now.”

McCain thinks that it is more important to Trump to expose his supporters to COVID-19 because he needs to protect himself in these traditionally red states.

“I think it’s a travesty and I think it’s why on election night I may very well be celebrating with you ladies and saying, ‘I never thought I’d see the day.’ But it’s looking more and more like it could really happen,” she said.

See the full comments below:

