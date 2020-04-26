Quantcast
Connect with us

There are 6 new symptoms of COVID-19: Center for Disease Control

Published

1 min ago

on

While many people are dying of COVID-19, there are many others who are dying of “coronavirus-related illnesses.” The Center for Disease control discovered that there are six additional symptoms of COVID-related issues that people should consider.

What has been learned over the past several months of the COVID-19 crisis is that the disease can take a heavy toll on an infected person’s heart and blood pressure. The Washington Post reported that young and middle-aged people who are barely sick with COVID are having strokes that are killing them. While there are only “a few dozen cases,” at each of the hospital locations, the ages of those having strokes are 33 to 49. Neurologists are calling it “an anomaly.” Typically people who have a stroke are in their older age, and the average is 74.

ADVERTISEMENT

Philadelphia’s Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, New York City’s NYU Langone Health and the Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in Manhattan are all studying the link between the virus and stroke.

Symptoms of stroke include sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, particularly on one side of the body, confusion or trouble speaking or understanding normal speech, trouble seeing out of one or both eyes, problems walking, dizziness or loss of balance.

Those who have other medical conditions like diabetes and heart or lung disease have been warned that they have a higher risk of developing more serious complications from COVID-19.

In addition to the neurological issues, COVID might be causing acute kidney disease, heart inflammation, blood clots and liver problems.

Symptoms of heart inflammation include chest pain, rapid or abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias), and shortness of breath, even during times of rest. Kidney disease could be identified by seeing blood in urine, puffiness in your eyes, and there’s a need to go more often. Liver problems can be identified with a yellowish color to the eyes and skin, abdominal pain and swelling, and a swelling in the legs and ankles.

ADVERTISEMENT

As a result of the new problems, the CDC has listed fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell.

Previously the CDC only cited fever, cough and shortness of breath as possible symptoms of COVID-19.

If you’re experiencing any of these problems and have been diagnosed with COVID, seek treatment immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump fans forced to come up with excuses for the president after his humiliating disinfectant debacle: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

April 26, 2020

By

According to a report from Politico, Donald Trump's claim that common household disinfectants could be used to treat coronavirus victims forced some of his most rabid fans to fan out and look for anything that could soften the blow after medical experts across the board pointed out that people could die if they bought into his theories.

Even though that president walked back his Thursday comments on Friday by insisting he was being "sarcastic" right back at what he termed "sarcastic questions" from the press, that didn't stop some of his biggest backers from making excuses for him and searching for anything they could find online to validate his statements.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump melts down demanding reporters return ‘Noble’ prizes he says they won for investigating him

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump claimed on Sunday that members of the news media are getting "Noble Prizes" for investigating his administration.

The president made the assertion in an afternoon rant on Twitter.

When will all of the “reporters” who have received Noble Prizes for their work on Russia, Russia, Russia, only to have been proven totally wrong (and, in fact, it was the other side who committed the crimes), be turning back their cherished “Nobles” so that they can be given....

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 26, 2020

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump ripped by Joe Scarborough: Allowing the president to remain in office will only make the COVID-19 crisis worse

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 26, 2020

By

In an extensive op-ed for the Washington Post, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough predicted a long slog before the end of the coronavirus pandemic so long as Donald Trump is allowed to remain on the oVal Office.

According to the "Morning Joe" host, under the headline "The cost of Trump’s deadly state of denial," the president "... has been stumbling through a year of magical thinking. The consequences of this deadly state of denial have been catastrophic for pandemic victims and the U.S. economy."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image