There are 6 new symptoms of COVID-19: Center for Disease Control

While many people are dying of COVID-19, there are many others who are dying of “coronavirus-related illnesses.” The Center for Disease control discovered that there are six additional symptoms of COVID-related issues that people should consider.

What has been learned over the past several months of the COVID-19 crisis is that the disease can take a heavy toll on an infected person’s heart and blood pressure. The Washington Post reported that young and middle-aged people who are barely sick with COVID are having strokes that are killing them. While there are only “a few dozen cases,” at each of the hospital locations, the ages of those having strokes are 33 to 49. Neurologists are calling it “an anomaly.” Typically people who have a stroke are in their older age, and the average is 74.

Philadelphia’s Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals, New York City’s NYU Langone Health and the Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital in Manhattan are all studying the link between the virus and stroke.

Symptoms of stroke include sudden numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg, particularly on one side of the body, confusion or trouble speaking or understanding normal speech, trouble seeing out of one or both eyes, problems walking, dizziness or loss of balance.

Those who have other medical conditions like diabetes and heart or lung disease have been warned that they have a higher risk of developing more serious complications from COVID-19.

In addition to the neurological issues, COVID might be causing acute kidney disease, heart inflammation, blood clots and liver problems.

Symptoms of heart inflammation include chest pain, rapid or abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias), and shortness of breath, even during times of rest. Kidney disease could be identified by seeing blood in urine, puffiness in your eyes, and there’s a need to go more often. Liver problems can be identified with a yellowish color to the eyes and skin, abdominal pain and swelling, and a swelling in the legs and ankles.

As a result of the new problems, the CDC has listed fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and a new loss of taste or smell.

Previously the CDC only cited fever, cough and shortness of breath as possible symptoms of COVID-19.

If you’re experiencing any of these problems and have been diagnosed with COVID, seek treatment immediately.

