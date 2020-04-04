Quantcast
‘There will be a lot of death’: Trump warns America of coronavirus fatalities during COVID-19 briefing

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump warned America of the continuing loss of life as COVID-19 spreads across America.

“There will be a lot of death, unfortunately,” Trump admitted.

“But a lot less death than if this wasn’t done, but there will be death,” he continued.

Navy’s dismissal of Brett Crozier part of a pattern ignoring warnings facing sailors: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

by T. Christian Miller and Megan Rose

Capt. Brett Crozier, fired this week from command of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, joins a growing list of Navy officers who attempted to raise concerns about the safety of their ships and crew, only to pay with their jobs.

Crozier wrote a letter dated March 30 warning that an outbreak of the coronavirus on his ship was a threat to his crew of some 4,000 sailors unless they disembarked and quarantined.

“We are not at war, and therefore cannot allow a single sailor to perish as a result of this pandemic unnecessarily,” Crozier wrote. “Decisive action is required now.”

Trump considering a billionaire investor for Office of the Director of National Intelligence: report

Published

39 mins ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is considering a billionaire investor Steve Feinberg for a "senior role" at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Axios reported Saturday, citing "four sources familiar with the planning."

"Why it matters: Feinberg would enter the ODNI at an especially fraught time — during a pandemic, an election year, and during a period where Trump has a deeply frayed relationship with his intelligence community," Axios explained.

The South is about to be swamped with COVID-19 patients because GOP governors listened to Trump: columnist

Published

47 mins ago

on

April 4, 2020

By

With COVID-19 hot spots "erupting across the South," one New York Times columnist warned on Saturday why things are going to get worse.

Margaret Renkl "covers flora, fauna, politics and culture in the American South" for the newspaper's opinion section.

Renkl noted that Nashville's efforts to close down were hampered by Republican Gov. Bill Lee's inaction.

