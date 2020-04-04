‘There will be a lot of death’: Trump warns America of coronavirus fatalities during COVID-19 briefing
President Donald Trump warned America of the continuing loss of life as COVID-19 spreads across America.
“There will be a lot of death, unfortunately,” Trump admitted.
“But a lot less death than if this wasn’t done, but there will be death,” he continued.
"There will be death" — Trump pic.twitter.com/XdXKNoANu3
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 4, 2020
