Quantcast
Connect with us

These numbers show Trump is lying about more people dying from the lockdown than COVID-19: journalist

Published

2 mins ago

on

Finance journalist Tim Mullaney has expertly torn apart President Donald Trump’s claims that keeping America on lockdown will kill more people than COVID-19.

Writing in The Independent, Mullaney argues that the president simply has no concept of the mass death that’s been inflicted upon America over the last month, and he shows that his arguments about more people dying from suicide or domestic violence during the lockdown are completely specious.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yesterday, coronavirus killed 2,763 Americans, according to Worldometer,” he writes. “On average, in the US 129 people take their lives each day — almost half using guns that are more lightly regulated in America than basically anywhere on earth. Domestic violence, as unacceptable and pervasive as it is, killed 2,237 in 2017.”

He then argues that the total number of recorded COVID-19 deaths over just the last month are even more shocking when compared to American deaths from past wars.

“At 32,588 US deaths and counting, most of them in the last nine days, we’re on pace to match the 33,000 US combat casualties in the Korean War today,” he writes. “That war lasted 37 months. The 47,000-plus US combat deaths in Vietnam are the next milestone — at 2,500 a day, that will take until next week. Vietnam went on from Presidents Eisenhower through Ford. The First World War’s death toll would take another three days to match.”

Read the whole column here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Pure baloney’: Zoologist debunks Trump’s COVID-19 origin theory — explains how animal-human transmission works

Published

37 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

With the largest one-day death toll in the U.S. yet — 2,400 in just 24 hours — President Trump is trying to deflect attention from his handling of the pandemic by waging a war on public health experts and science, threatening to cut World Health Organization funding and fueling a theory that the coronavirus came from a lab in Wuhan, China. We speak to a zoologist who has been sounding the alarm about a coming pandemic for years. “The idea that this virus escaped from a lab is just pure baloney,” says Peter Daszak, disease ecologist and the president of EcoHealth Alliance, a nonprofit that works globally to identify and study our vulnerabilities to emerging infectious disease. “These pandemic viruses that emerge originate in wildlife.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Louisiana pastor defied pandemic restrictions at his church — now one of his parishioners is dead from COVID-19

Published

48 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

A parishioner at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana has reportedly died from the coronavirus weeks after the church's pastor defied his state's ban on large gatherings to hold packed church services.

Local news station KALB reports that a coroner's report of a 78-year-old parishioner of the church revealed that he had died after being infected with COVID-19.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe unleashes hell on ‘stupidity’ of Fox News’ TV doctors for downplaying deaths of COVID-19 victims

Published

54 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough launched a full-throated attack on Dr's Mehmet Oz and Dr. Phil McGraw to kick off Friday's "Morning Joe" calling them stupid and questioning their motives for downplaying the death toll of coronavirus victims during their appearances on Fox News on Thursday.

Using Dr. Oz stating there might be an acceptable number of deaths if children were returned to school soon despite the COVID-19 pandemic, both Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski hammered the doctors -- and Fox News for spouting misinformation to the public on an almost daily basis.

Following a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci having to shoot down Fox News personality Laura Ingraham for comparing COVID-19 to AIDS, host Scarborough claimed "there is an angle" as to why the conservative network of downplaying the crisis.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image