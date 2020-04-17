‘They seem to be very responsible people’: Trump sticks up for anti-lockdown protesters

At Friday’s White House coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump was asked what he thinks of the right-wing protesters demanding an end to public health lockdowns — and whether he is concerned that the ones who are not practicing social distancing will only spread the virus further.

The president’s response was to stick up for them.

“They seem to be very responsible people,” said Trump. He added that they appear to have it “rough” and it’s okay because “these are people expressing their views.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below: