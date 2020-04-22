Quantcast
This 2014 Trump tweet about Ebola quarantines just came back to haunt him

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump has been pushing for governors across the United States to reopen their economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic that so far has killed tens of thousands of Americans.

However, a 2014 tweet that Trump wrote about a small outbreak of the Ebola virus in the United States is coming back to haunt him.

The tweet in question slammed American governors for lifting their Ebola-related quarantines, which is exactly the same policy that Trump is now pushing for governors to enact in the midst of a far deadlier outbreak of disease.

“All the governors are already backing off of the Ebola quarantines,” Trump wrote at the time. “Bad decision that will lead to more mayhem.”

COVID-19 has already killed an estimated 45,000 Americans over the span of just six weeks, while the Centers for Disease Control says that a grand total of two Americans died from the Ebola virus in 2014.


Analysis reveals a handful of prominent conservatives fueled bizarre #FilmYourHospital conspiracy theory

Published

2 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

In the midst of a global pandemic, conspiracy theorists have found yet another way to spread dangerous disinformation and misinformation about COVID-19, sowing seeds of doubts about its severity and denying the very existence of the pandemic.

Since March 28, conspiracy theorists — “coronavirus deniers” — have been using the hashtag #FilmYourHospital to encourage people to visit local hospitals to take pictures and videos to prove that the COVID-19 pandemic is an elaborate hoax.

Ohio Republican compares state’s health director — who’s Jewish — to Nazis and the Antichrist

Published

15 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

An Ohio state senator and his wife compared the state's health director, who is Jewish, to Nazis and the biblical Antichrist.

State Sen. Andrew Brenner's wife, Sara Marie Brenner, slurred Ohio Health Director Amy Acton for advising Gov. Mike DeWine to impose a stay-at-home order that's been credited with keeping the state's coronavirus outbreak largely contained.

"With a German accent, in your head say 'Show me your papers,'" Sara Marie Brenner posted on Facebook and tagged her husband, a Republican from Powell.

Acton, who has been a target for conservatives frustrated by economic hardships resulting from the coronavirus lockdowns, endorsed issuing a certificate for those who can prove immunity to COVID-19 -- which the Brenners compared to Nazi Germany and apocalyptic scripture.

GOP-backed group tries to incite New Mexico businesses to defy COVID-19 lockdown – but it’s a massive flop

Published

30 mins ago

on

April 22, 2020

By

Last week, the New Mexico Republican Party called on the state's governor to ease lockdown restrictions and slowly reopen businesses despite the continued spread of coronavirus. According to KUNM, a group that say's it's backed by the state GOP is now calling for businesses to defy lockdown orders and open anyway, but they aren't getting the response they hoped for.

This Monday, the group "Take Back New Mexico" organized a Facebook event that called for non-essential businesses to reopen in a show of defiance against lockdown orders. O’Rion Perry, one of the event's organizers, says the state GOP produced the online recruitment form for businesses that wanted to participate. While the list was never posted, Perry said he wanted the businesses to announce their participation themselves. But none of the 75 or so mostly rural businesses that Perry said had signed on had announced anything by Tuesday. According to Perry, they’re afraid of the legal consequences of violating lockdown orders.

