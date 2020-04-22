This 2014 Trump tweet about Ebola quarantines just came back to haunt him

President Donald Trump has been pushing for governors across the United States to reopen their economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic that so far has killed tens of thousands of Americans.

However, a 2014 tweet that Trump wrote about a small outbreak of the Ebola virus in the United States is coming back to haunt him.

The tweet in question slammed American governors for lifting their Ebola-related quarantines, which is exactly the same policy that Trump is now pushing for governors to enact in the midst of a far deadlier outbreak of disease.

“All the governors are already backing off of the Ebola quarantines,” Trump wrote at the time. “Bad decision that will lead to more mayhem.”

COVID-19 has already killed an estimated 45,000 Americans over the span of just six weeks, while the Centers for Disease Control says that a grand total of two Americans died from the Ebola virus in 2014.