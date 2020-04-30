This 42-second video brutally destroys Trump’s hope to claim victory over coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced at a press conference Thursday that blue states, those run by Democrats, are having a harder time dealing with the coronavirus crisis than Republicans are.

"They want to help the states. They want to help bailouts. Bailouts are very tough. They happen to be Democratic states. It's California, it's New York, it's Illinois. You start with those three. And the Republican states are in strong shape. I don't know. Is that luck or is that talent? Or is it just a different mentality? But the Republican-run states are in strong shape."

In fact, Oklahoma, which has survived the crisis, is still facing a $500 million budget shortfall. While Kentucky was recently taken over by a Democrat, it's most certainly a red state that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said should simply file for bankruptcy. South Dakota had a serious outbreak for a small Republican state, when workers at a pork processing plant spread the virus to the town. Georgia has been getting worse and worse as has Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Lousiana, all of whom voted for Trump in the 2016 election.