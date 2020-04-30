Quantcast
Connect with us

This 42-second video brutally destroys Trump’s hope to claim victory over coronavirus

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber played a 42-second clip that fact-checks President Donald Trump’s new attempt to have a mission accomplished moment

“It may have been inevitable, but tonight President Trump has decided to try to declare victory, something of his own mission accomplished moment in this obviously ongoing fight against coronavirus,” Melber reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

The host played a highlight reel of Trump’s “so-called success story” — complete with fatality numbers from that point in the pandemic.

Watch:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump shredded for suggesting only Republican states are managing their budgets competently

Published

18 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

At Thursday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump remarked that only Republican-run states are managing their fiscal situations well, and appeared to suggest he was open to the proposal from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that blue states should be allowed to file for bankruptcy.

Trump: "They happen to be Democrat states - it's CA, it's NY, it's Illinois...And the Republican states are in strong shape. You know, I don't know, is that luck or is that talent? Or is that just a different mentality?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Governor fact-checks Donald Trump’s claim that Republican states are doing better at COVID-19 response

Published

23 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

President Donald Trump announced at a press conference Thursday that blue states, those run by Democrats, are having a harder time dealing with the coronavirus crisis than Republicans are.

"They want to help the states. They want to help bailouts. Bailouts are very tough. They happen to be Democratic states. It's California, it's New York, it's Illinois. You start with those three. And the Republican states are in strong shape. I don't know. Is that luck or is that talent? Or is it just a different mentality? But the Republican-run states are in strong shape."

In fact, Oklahoma, which has survived the crisis, is still facing a $500 million budget shortfall. While Kentucky was recently taken over by a Democrat, it's most certainly a red state that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said should simply file for bankruptcy. South Dakota had a serious outbreak for a small Republican state, when workers at a pork processing plant spread the virus to the town. Georgia has been getting worse and worse as has Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Lousiana, all of whom voted for Trump in the 2016 election.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Texas governor refuses to disclose which nursing homes have coronavirus — but families demand answers

Published

47 mins ago

on

April 30, 2020

By

As elderly and vulnerable citizens continue to die from COVID-19 in closed-off long-term care centers around the country, many of their relatives have begged elected leaders to release the locations of these outbreaks.

Their pleas have carried weight with governors in Georgia, New York, Oklahoma and Florida, among others, who mandated an accounting of where the virus had spread.

Not in Texas. Despite more than 300 deaths in such facilities, Gov. Greg Abbott has not moved to make public where patients and caretakers have fallen ill or died.

The state’s expansive medical privacy law has made Texas among the most opaque for releasing information about the spread of the coronavirus, even as deaths in these facilities surged nationwide. More than 10,300 elderly people in 23 states have died in long-term care centers, according to the most recent available government data analyzed by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a national health policy think tank.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image