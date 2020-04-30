This 42-second video brutally destroys Trump’s hope to claim victory over coronavirus
Published 1 min ago
on
By Bob Brigham
Published1 min ago
on
ByBob Brigham
MSNBC chief legal correspondent Ari Melber played a 42-second clip that fact-checks President Donald Trump’s new attempt to have a mission accomplished moment
“It may have been inevitable, but tonight President Trump has decided to try to declare victory, something of his own mission accomplished moment in this obviously ongoing fight against coronavirus,” Melber reported.
The host played a highlight reel of Trump’s “so-called success story” — complete with fatality numbers from that point in the pandemic.
Watch:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Breaking Banner
Trump shredded for suggesting only Republican states are managing their budgets competently
Published18 mins ago
onApril 30, 2020
At Thursday's coronavirus press briefing, President Donald Trump remarked that only Republican-run states are managing their fiscal situations well, and appeared to suggest he was open to the proposal from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that blue states should be allowed to file for bankruptcy.
Trump: "They happen to be Democrat states - it's CA, it's NY, it's Illinois...And the Republican states are in strong shape. You know, I don't know, is that luck or is that talent? Or is that just a different mentality?"
Breaking Banner
Governor fact-checks Donald Trump’s claim that Republican states are doing better at COVID-19 response
Published23 mins ago
onApril 30, 2020
President Donald Trump announced at a press conference Thursday that blue states, those run by Democrats, are having a harder time dealing with the coronavirus crisis than Republicans are.
"They want to help the states. They want to help bailouts. Bailouts are very tough. They happen to be Democratic states. It's California, it's New York, it's Illinois. You start with those three. And the Republican states are in strong shape. I don't know. Is that luck or is that talent? Or is it just a different mentality? But the Republican-run states are in strong shape."
In fact, Oklahoma, which has survived the crisis, is still facing a $500 million budget shortfall. While Kentucky was recently taken over by a Democrat, it's most certainly a red state that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said should simply file for bankruptcy. South Dakota had a serious outbreak for a small Republican state, when workers at a pork processing plant spread the virus to the town. Georgia has been getting worse and worse as has Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Lousiana, all of whom voted for Trump in the 2016 election.
Breaking Banner
Texas governor refuses to disclose which nursing homes have coronavirus — but families demand answers
Published47 mins ago
onApril 30, 2020
ByPro Publica
As elderly and vulnerable citizens continue to die from COVID-19 in closed-off long-term care centers around the country, many of their relatives have begged elected leaders to release the locations of these outbreaks.
Their pleas have carried weight with governors in Georgia, New York, Oklahoma and Florida, among others, who mandated an accounting of where the virus had spread.
Not in Texas. Despite more than 300 deaths in such facilities, Gov. Greg Abbott has not moved to make public where patients and caretakers have fallen ill or died.
The state’s expansive medical privacy law has made Texas among the most opaque for releasing information about the spread of the coronavirus, even as deaths in these facilities surged nationwide. More than 10,300 elderly people in 23 states have died in long-term care centers, according to the most recent available government data analyzed by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a national health policy think tank.