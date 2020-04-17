‘This crisis is not close to over’: Epidemiologist warns against Trump’s COVID-19 happy talk

President Donald Trump is already trying to push a “comeback” narrative in the United States’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as he’s given some states the green light to reopen next month.
But Dr William Hanage, a professor of the evolution and epidemiology of infectious disease at Harvard University, thinks that it is crazy to treat the pandemic as though it’s already over.
Writing in The Guardian, Hanage warns against politicians who say that we have already passed the “peak” of COVID-19 cases when the reality is that the virus appears to be far more resilient than the seasonal flu.
“What is happening right now could be just one peak — not the peak,” he writes. “And the reason for this is that despite all those positive signs from antibody testing, the huge majority of the population is not immune.”
He then explains that getting to population immunity would require roughly 50 percent of people in a given country to contract the disease, which would unleash an unimaginable death toll.
“Where I live, in Cambridge Massachusetts, I keep hearing sirens,” he concludes. “This crisis is not close to over, quite the reverse. The pandemic is only just getting started.”
Read the whole column here.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.