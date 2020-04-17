Quantcast
Connect with us

‘This crisis is not close to over’: Epidemiologist warns against Trump’s COVID-19 happy talk

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is already trying to push a “comeback” narrative in the United States’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as he’s given some states the green light to reopen next month.

But Dr William Hanage, a professor of the evolution and epidemiology of infectious disease at Harvard University, thinks that it is crazy to treat the pandemic as though it’s already over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Writing in The Guardian, Hanage warns against politicians who say that we have already passed the “peak” of COVID-19 cases when the reality is that the virus appears to be far more resilient than the seasonal flu.

“What is happening right now could be just one peak — not the peak,” he writes. “And the reason for this is that despite all those positive signs from antibody testing, the huge majority of the population is not immune.”

He then explains that getting to population immunity would require roughly 50 percent of people in a given country to contract the disease, which would unleash an unimaginable death toll.

“Where I live, in Cambridge Massachusetts, I keep hearing sirens,” he concludes. “This crisis is not close to over, quite the reverse. The pandemic is only just getting started.”

Read the whole column here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Victory’: Outrage over plan to seize stimulus payments forces at least one bank to reverse course

Published

17 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

The move by USAA, while welcomed, only makes the case for more oversight.

Update...

Hours after David Dayen reported Thursday at The American Prospect that USAA was seizing coronavirus stimulus money from veterans with accounts at the financial institution, the bank reversed course, telling Dayen in a statement that the money seized would returned.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump administration empowers predatory payday lenders at ‘the worst possible time’

Published

28 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

New unemployment claims reached 22 million on Thursday while the Trump administration is helping banks and financial institutions fleece out-of-work Americans and those who could lose their jobs because of Trump's pandemic.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the agency set up to protect consumers but has been neutered by Trump and other financial agencies, are telling banks they can practice “responsible small-dollar lending” or payday loans in areas affected by the coronavirus.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump’s ‘death cult’ is okay with people dying as long as he’s re-elected: columnist

Published

43 mins ago

on

April 17, 2020

By

In a scorching column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Michael Tomasky expressed disgust with the wave of supporters of Donald Trump celebrating his plan to re-open businesses in order to stop the collapse of the economy even if it means more people will die due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image