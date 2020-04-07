Quantcast
‘This is a calamity’: Presidential historian says Trump’s inept response to coronavirus proves he’s no FDR

Presidential historian and MSNBC/NBC News contributor Jon Meacham often delves into U.S. history when discussing current events. And when he appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday morning, April 7, Meacham made a Trump/FDR analogy — stressing that President Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s response to the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor are worlds apart.

The bombing of Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces on December 7, 1941 was described by FDR as “a day which will live in infamy,” and Meacham described FDR’s response to that tragedy as one of strong crisis management. FDR, Meacham told host Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, candidly told Americans that “it’s going to get worse and worse before it gets better and better.”

But Meacham quickly added that Trump, on the other hand, has been asleep at the wheel during the coronavirus pandemic. The historian told Scarborough and Brzezinski, “This is a calamity, an economic calamity. And people saw it coming…. It’s changing everything about us.”

One the people who saw it coming, Scarborough asserted, was Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro — who, in a late January memo, warned that coronavirus could be devastating in the U.S.

Trump, Scarborough noted, has repeatedly said that “nobody saw this coming,” but in fact, Navarro and others saw it coming — and Trump ignored their warnings. Meacham agreed, asserting, “Trump is ill-served by his own instincts.”


Breaking Banner

New York firefighter gets emotional talking about EMTs who feel guilty they’re too sick to work

The New York Fire Department is struggling to make its way through the coronavirus crisis. Currently, 493 members of the NYFD have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than 3,000 are out sick.

Anthony Almojera, an EMS Lieutenant-paramedic for the FDNY told CNN Tuesday that he doesn't know how they're managing the constant influx of calls for help from New Yorkers.

"It's truly a testament to the EMS workers that we have here, the EMTs and medics," he told host Jim Sciutto. "It's pretty amazing to see how they're going out in spite of seeing all their co-workers get sick. It's frightening for a lot of us. We don't want to bring it home. We don't want to get sick with it but, you know, this is our job, we treat the sick and injured. We still have all of our regular 9-1-1 calls. It's truly a testament to the EMTs."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Can we get a refund?’ Trump flack Stephanie Grisham faces a landslide of mockery after her abrupt dismissal

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is reportedly being relieved of her duties after having gone a full ten months on the job without holding a single press briefing.

Given that Grisham hauled in a salary of $183,000 despite never actually appearing before reporters to answer questions, some Americans are asking if we can get a "refund" for her purported services.

Others, meanwhile, are simply happy to see her leave despite having rarely, if ever, seen her talk in public.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump’s history as a sketchy vitamin company pitchman might help explain his hydroxychloroquine obsession: report

In an attempt to understand the myriad of reasons why Donald Trump has gone all-in on pushing hydroxychloroquine as the possible solution to the COVID-19 pandemic, the former spokesperson for the Republican National Committee noted that the president once was the owner of a sketchy vitamin company under the Trump brand.

Writing for the conservative Bulwark, Tim Miller posed the question: "Why is Trump obsessed with hydroxychloroquine?' by noting the president has become one of, if not its biggest, proponents.

Continue Reading
 
 
