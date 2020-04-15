Quantcast
‘This is COVID-19, not COVID-1!’ Kellyanne Conway uncorks scientifically illiterate rant against WHO on Fox & Friends

Published

14 mins ago

on

Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway uncorked a bizarre rant against the World Health Organization on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump said he was freezing funding to the group.

In defending the president’s controversial move, Conway blamed the group for not being more on the ball when it came to handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have every right to know because of what’s happened here in this global pandemic, but there’s another reason, some of the scientists and doctors say that there could be other strains later on, this could come back in the fall in a limited way,” she said. “This is COVID-19, not COVID-1, folks! And so you would think the people in charge of the World Health Organization facts and figures should be on top of that right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Media Matters researcher Bobby Lewis points out, the “19” at the end of COVID-19 denotes it as a strain of the virus that was discovered in 2019, rather than marking it as the 19th overall strain of the virus.

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
COVID-19

Afghan girls try building ventilator from used car parts

Published

4 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

A team of robot-designing girls in Afghanistan is trying to build a low-cost medical ventilator from car parts, as health authorities look to boost critical-care capabilities for coronavirus patients in the impoverished country.

If the teenagers succeed and can get government approval for their prototype, they say it could be replicated for as little as $300, where normally ventilators sell for around $30,000.

"The team is working with local health specialists, as well as experts from Harvard University, to produce the prototype based on a design by Massachusetts Institute of Technology," said Roya Mahboob, who runs an Afghan tech company and sponsors the team of five girls, aged 14-17.

Continue Reading

COVID-19

2020 Election

Trump delaying stimulus checks to put his name on them is going to blow up in his face with voters: ex-Senator

Published

21 mins ago

on

April 15, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday morning, former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) pummeled Donald Trump for forcing the Treasury to hold up sending out the desperately-needed $1200 stimulus checks to taxpayers so his name could be printed on the memo line.

According to the former lawmaker, Trump's self-promoting maneuver is going to infuriate exactly the voters he needs if he has any hope of being re-elected.

"You guys talked about swing voters earlier," McCaskill told host Joe Scarborough. "Swing voters are where presidential elections are won or lost -- let's make no mistake about that. It's not the people that are screaming on either end of the spectrum, it's the folks in the middle that maybe voted for Donald Trump in 2016 but will turn around and vote for Joe Biden this year."

Continue Reading
 
 
