‘This is COVID-19, not COVID-1!’ Kellyanne Conway uncorks scientifically illiterate rant against WHO on Fox & Friends

Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway uncorked a bizarre rant against the World Health Organization on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump said he was freezing funding to the group.

In defending the president’s controversial move, Conway blamed the group for not being more on the ball when it came to handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have every right to know because of what’s happened here in this global pandemic, but there’s another reason, some of the scientists and doctors say that there could be other strains later on, this could come back in the fall in a limited way,” she said. “This is COVID-19, not COVID-1, folks! And so you would think the people in charge of the World Health Organization facts and figures should be on top of that right now.”

As Media Matters researcher Bobby Lewis points out, the “19” at the end of COVID-19 denotes it as a strain of the virus that was discovered in 2019, rather than marking it as the 19th overall strain of the virus.

Watch the video below.