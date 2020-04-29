‘This is crazy’: Meat processing plant workers reject Trump’s demand that they return to work

President Donald Trump is using the Defense Production Act to force meat-packing facilities to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, some workers at the plants tell CNN that they aren’t going back to work without proper protections from the disease.

“All I know is, this is crazy to me, because I can’t see all these people going back into work,” said one employee who works at a Tyson’s facility in Waterloo, Iowa. “I don’t think people are going to go back in there.”

“I just don’t know how they’re going to do it when there are people dying and getting really sick,” said another employee at the plant. “Who’s to say people are even gonna show up to work?”

Even workers who talked with CNN who were open to returning still expressed major reservations about how it will be implemented.

“All in all, it can be a good thing if done right,” one worker said. “But my faith in this administration has never been strong and is nonexistent currently. I wanna know what these added ‘liability protections’ are going to be.”

Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) have signaled that they support limiting the liabilities of employers who order their employees back to work so that they can’t get sued if their employees get sick.