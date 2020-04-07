‘This is nepotism’: Trump faces backlash for letting Ivanka ‘run’ coronavirus meeting

Viewers lashed out at President Donald Trump on Twitter after he allowed his daughter Ivanka to host a coronavirus relief meeting.

At a White House meeting on relief for small businesses, Trump praised his daughter by falsely claiming that she had “created 15 million jobs.”

Trump just told the completely egregious lie that Ivanka Trump "created over 15 million jobs." That would be more than twice the total number of jobs created in the country before coronavirus wrecked the economy. pic.twitter.com/zniSteAbv6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 7, 2020

In return, Ivanka Trump complimented her father for an “absolutely incredible” response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ivanka Trump is the first person to speak after Trump at a White House small business coronavirus relief event and praises her "absolutely incredible" father. pic.twitter.com/IakKCNAApX — The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) April 7, 2020

According to CNBC correspondent Kayla Tausche, Trump turned the meeting over to his offspring after asking several White House advisers to speak.

After opening comments from Mnuchin, Carranza and Kudlow, Pres. Trump turns the bank CEO round table call over to Ivanka Trump to run. — Kayla Tausche (@kaylatausche) April 7, 2020

As the meeting continued, multiple bank executives thanked both Trump and his daughter for helping small businesses.

But the reaction from viewers was not as positive. Read some of the tweets below.

Ivanka created 15 million jobs. No words — Andrew Brown (@Abro673) April 7, 2020

Why is @IvankaTrump in charge of anything during this crisis? Who elected her? #Nepotism — Dave Curry (@CarlSaganRox) April 7, 2020

Trump just claimed that Ivanka created 15 million jobs before the virus hit. Can we vote now? — TheSaltyProfessor (@SaltyProfessor) April 7, 2020

On what planet did Ivanka create 15 million jobs? Asking for the entire planet. #TrumpPressBriefing — Schovillova (@Schovillova) April 7, 2020

Trump is on TV, next to Ivanka, lying about the PPP, how people are “loving it” and how money is getting out in “record time.” — Evan Falchuk (@efalchuk) April 7, 2020

Why in the world is Ivanka at this cabinet meeting? Oh wait. Praising daddy. Carry on. — Gail Helt (@ghelt) April 7, 2020

Who elected @IvankaTrump to handle this? This season of The Apprentice is wild! — Better Call Saul-ruk (@tsawruk) April 7, 2020

seriously, what's #Ivanka doing in the White House? worst example of nepotism in the HISTORY of U.S. politics go manage a hotel or golf course … — CÆTUS (@caetuscap) April 7, 2020

Ivanka? Why is Ivanka even involved in this? This is just crazy. — Todd Michael Schultz (@ToddMikeSchultz) April 7, 2020

Why the hell is @IvankaTrump in this briefing? Why in the actual fuck. — 🔥 the DNC down (@bizzle_scott) April 7, 2020

Why is Ivanka speaking re: small business coronavirus relief efforts right now?? — #stayhomestaywell (@thebabeMimi) April 7, 2020

I have to say I never thought that the banking beat would ever involve watching a video conference with Ivanka Trump. — Neil Haggerty (@haggertynDC) April 7, 2020

Just a small question. If Ivanka and other members of Trump family have and do so much business in China, how did they not know what was going on in China with the pandemic last year? One would think that with that many businesses it would be prudent to know about these things. — Charles Steinmetz 🇺🇸 👩‍👩‍👧‍👧 ⛳🏌️‍♂️ (@twindad031207) April 7, 2020

tRumpy is holding a brief on SBA and daughter wife Ivanka is there beside him. WTAF @SenatorLankford. It’s streaming on FB. Why are continuing to let the bullshit go on? — Bliss Butler (@blissiejane) April 7, 2020

Ivanka is trying to get her hands on that #coronavirus relief money. — 🏝 Kim (@kim) April 7, 2020

on what topic? where to get new kidneys in case of an emergency? — Art Martin (@gartmartin9) April 7, 2020

Take your daughter to work day? — Columbo527 (@MagnaPopaTude) April 7, 2020

Do sweatshops qualify for any of the loan packages?🤔 — Justice is Coming (@firedup79) April 7, 2020

My only saving grace is that she is not sitting in his lap. — Bonnie Krosin (@blkrosin) April 7, 2020

SNL can't be any funnier than this scene right here. — Alexandra Rosas (@GDRPempress) April 7, 2020

First time I have seen Ivanka not sitting in DADDY'S lap — NoMoreConspiracies🆘 (@Mistmi01) April 7, 2020

Ivanka, you incredibly vapid marionette, daddy pulls the strings and voices the words, while you sit and look pretty for him. If the economy was strong, it would not have crashed. Daddy has been forcing the Fed to shore up the stock market to con the public. https://t.co/nmuqpeOg4g — cynthia r monachino (@cynroseM) April 7, 2020

The incompetent and unqualified Ivanka is back at the WH fielding questions? Of course she is. This is nepotism because but for her daddy being in the WH, she'd probably be in jail for real estate fraud. — lawhawk (@lawhawk) April 7, 2020