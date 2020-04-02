‘This is not the time for politics’: Trump whines about congressional investigations into his coronavirus failures

President Donald Trump complained about congressional investigations during his Thursday Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

“I want to remind everyone here in our nation’s capital — especially in Congress — that this is not the time for politics,” Trump claimed.

“Endless partisan investigations — here we go again — have already done extraordinary damage to our country in recent years,” he continued.

Trump argued that Congress should not investigate the multiple failures of Trump’s response to the pandemic that have been the focus of shocking reporting in recent months.

“You see what happens, it is witch hunt after witch hunt, and in the end, the people doing the witch hunts have been losing,” he argued. “And they’ve been losing by a lot.”

“It’s not any time for witch hunts, it’s time to get this enemy defeated,” he said.

Trump argued that the investigations help him politically, but he does not want his poll numbers to rise.

“Conducting these partisan investigations in the middle of a pandemic is a really big waste of vital resources, time, attention and we want to fight for American lives, not waste time and build up my poll numbers — cause that’s all they’re doing, because everyone knows it’s ridiculous,” the argued.

